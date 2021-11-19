Just his name alone makes him interesting.
There aren't many Bumper Pools in the world.
The senior linebacker for the Arkansas Razorbacks has one of the best names in college football, no doubt. He and Alabama freshman defensive back Kool-Aid McKinstry are two easy picks for the All-SEC name team.
Pool quickly grabs interest solely based on his name. No elevator pitch needed. The mention of his name leads to immediate curiosity.
Believe it or not, it's his legal first name, per Bob Holt of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. It wasn't Pool's given name at birth, though. That was James Morris Pool.
But his dad starting calling him Bumper almost right away.
"I didn't even know how to spell my full name when I was going through preschool," Pool told Holt this summer. "A teacher asked me to spell my name one day, and I wrote Bumper because that's what my name was to me."
Once the linebacker turned 16, he made the switch permanent. His full name is now Bumper James Morris Pool.
He's got more going for him than a cool name. Pool put together a strong junior season in 2020 for the Razorbacks as he tallied 101 total tackles. His 11.2 tackles per game ranked second in the SEC.
Those efforts earned him a spot on the All-SEC second team.
He's likely to exceed last year's tackle total when Arkansas (7-3, 3-3 SEC) plays at Alabama (9-1, 5-1) at 2:30 p.m. Saturday.
Pool enters with a Razorbacks-best 100 tackles. He's recorded double-figure tackles in six games, including 13 last week against LSU. His season high was 14 in a season-opening victory over Rice.
He has a 20-tackle lead on the No. 2 Hog, linebacker Hayden Henry.
Pool has helped resuscitate the Arkansas program, which is bowl eligible for the first time since 2016. The Razorbacks reached that two weeks ago with a win over Mississippi State.
“Very important, especially since we’re trying to build a program right now and the first step is getting into a bowl," Pool said after the MSU game. "I think we can build off that every year.”
The Razorbacks downed Mississippi State 31-28, celebrating only after the Bulldogs missed a final-play 40-yard field goal. Arkansas, honoring the military when it hosted the Bulldogs, took the lead on a touchdown with 21 seconds remaining.
“Honestly, it’s such a cool moment to have a Military Game today," Pool said. "My grandfather passed a few years ago and my grandma got to come to this game. For it to be on a Military Night, I feel like he had his hand on us tonight. Super cool moment and it’s something I will remember forever.”
Before his days shining for Arkansas, Pool was quite an athlete at Lovejoy High School in Lucas, Texas. He was the rare four-sport athlete, and those four sports were a unique collection. Pool not only played football but also found time to compete in wrestling, track and field and golf.
It's not every day you find a fast golfer who can wrestle and tackle.
But then again, it's not every day you meet someone named Bumper Pool.
