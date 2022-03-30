TUSCALOOSA — The Alabama football team's leadership group hasn't changed much from 2021, but there has been one addition.
Linebacker Henry To'o To'o, safety Jordan Battle, linebacker Will Anderson Jr. and quarterback Bryce Young all return.
Defensive tackle DJ Dale is the addition.
"We added DJ Dale to the leadership group because he's emerged as a leader in the offseason program," Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban said.
To'o To'o and Young agreed that Dale has stepped up as a leader during the offseason workout program and spring practice. Dale said taking his leadership to the next level wasn't a conscious decision, though.
"I think it just happens naturally," Dale said. "I've been in a room where I've had different leaders. For example, my freshman year, Raekwon (Davis) was kind of the guy. Then for the past couple years, Phildarian Mathis has been the guy. I've just tried to take different things and learn from them."
Dale has focused on being more outspoken this offseason as he heads into his fourth season with the Crimson Tide. He said he's put an emphasis on having a positive effect on his teammates.
"I've always done the right things on and off the field," Dale said. "I've been consistent with who I am as a person. Just being more outspoken and just reaching out to different guys who aren't just in my group, I feel like that's been the biggest thing. I've kind of always had the impact on my group, now I'm trying to touch other guys in different positions and on the other side of the ball."
Dale said he always liked how Mathis managed to inspire everybody around him. But 2021 was Mathis' last year with Alabama. He declared for the 2022 NFL draft.
"I saw how he'd done it, and I want to continue to do the same thing now that he's gone," Dale said.
Dale will be part of a defense filled with veterans. Now that Dale is part of the leadership council, he knows his reach will have to extend past that defense and also help an offense that must replace many of its starters.
"You can have really good leaders on your team, but if players don't respond to it because they don't respect the importance of doing things right, then that's an issue too," Saban said. "And so far, this group has responded fairly well for the most part."
