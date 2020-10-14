TUSCALOOSA — Alabama's 8.4 yards allowed per pass attempt is tied for 60th among the 76 FBS teams that have played this season.
The Crimson Tide is one of a few teams that have been able to win while allowing so much through the air. The teams tied with Alabama for 60th — Air Force, Wake Forest and East Carolina — are a combined 3-4.
It also stands out in how Alabama has allowed those yards.
Of the 967 passing yards the Crimson Tide has allowed in its first three games, 505 of them (52.2%) have been from tight ends and running backs. Alternative receiving threats have been one of a few defensive downfalls for Alabama.
Georgia, which plays at Alabama on Saturday night, has not done much in that regard, but is poised to introduce more of it, especially given the Tide's numbers.
Georgia has been heavily reliant on three receivers — sophomore Kearis Jackson, sophomore George Pickens and senior Demetris Robertson. They are responsible for 34 of Georgia’s 61 receptions and 440 of the Bulldogs’ 744 receiving yards.
That started to change in Georgia’s 44-21 win over Tennessee last weekend with transfer tight end Tre’ McKitty. McKitty missed the first two games due to a minor preseason knee injury, but he caught two passes for 47 yards against the Volunteers.
Georgia has recent experience in making the most of a pass-catching transfer. Last season, Miami transfer Lawrence Cager finished second at Georgia with 33 catches and 476 yards, and third with four receiving touchdowns.
“I didn’t really think too much of the expectations, I wanted to go out there and play my best game,” McKitty said.
The expectations for McKitty could be higher Saturday at Alabama, given that the Crimson Tide's defense is coming off of allowing Ole Miss tight end Kenny Yeboah to catch seven passes for 181 yards and two touchdowns.
A week earlier, Texas A&M tight end Jalen Wydermyer had eight catches for 82 yards against Alabama. He had two catches for 72 yards in A&M's other two games vs. Vanderbilt and Florida. Aggies tight end Ryan Renick made his only catch of the year so far against Alabama for a 17-yard touchdown.
The Aggies did the same at running back. Ainias Smith — a converted wide receiver — caught six passes for 80 yards in games against the Commodores and Gators. Against Alabama, he caught six passes for 123 yards and two touchdowns.
“First of all, I don't think the call is necessarily the issue. I think the execution of the call has been the issue,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “Sometimes we coach players for what we want them to be. But we really need to coach them for what they are. And when I say that I'm talking about how much experience do they have? How much can they handle? How much can they execute?
"So, if the players are mis-executing, that's not a good thing from a coaching standpoint because that means we have to do a better job of teaching them or make sure we're not trying to teach them too much so they go out there and they can’t perform well with confidence and make plays we’d like for them to make.”
