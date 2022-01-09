No matter which of Ryan Clark big hits Alabama football linebacker Christian Harris saw on video, he often reacted the same way.
“That’s crazy.”
Harris would watch Clark’s highlights at times with the safety’s son, Jordan, while the two friends lived in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Harris specifically remembers the time Clark leveled New England receiver Wes Welker with his shoulder.
“He has so many crazy hits,” Harris said. “That’s the type of stuff I like to see.”
Anyone can watch highlights of Clark, but Harris also got to know Clark personally. And through the process, Clark became someone who inspired Harris in both football and in what he aspires to become in his post-football profession: working as an analyst for ESPN.
“He’s always been more of like an uncle for me,” Harris said. “He’s definitely a guy I look at as a role model in my life for the things I want to do and accomplish.”
Harris got to know Jordan, now a defensive back at Arizona State, first through AAU basketball. When Jordan came to his high school in ninth grade, Harris said they developed a brotherhood.
The families also bonded, Ryan Clark said. Part of that stemmed from him training Harris’ older brother, Tylor Harris, who played at Wake Forest before spending time with the Seattle Seahawks.
And sometimes little brother would tag along.
Harris impressed Clark from an early age, especially in the way he managed to play corner and receiver, then move to H-back and still play corner as well as be a returner.
“Christian was an alien,” Clark said.
Since leaving Baton Rouge for Alabama, Harris has impressed Clark even more. Clark expected Harris to need time to adjust to playing linebacker in college because he was primarily a perimeter player. So when Harris started as a freshman and played well, Clark was shocked.
“It takes a certain physicality, mental toughness and also intelligence to play linebacker at Alabama for Nick Saban,” said Clark, who played for Saban at LSU.
“I know the type of pressure that is. I was very proud to see Christian adjust so quickly, become a leader on that defense and play so well.”
