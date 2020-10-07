TUSCALOOSA — The same attribute that drove Mac Jones to Alabama became an obstacle when he won the Crimson Tide’s starting quarterback job.
It is the nature of perfectionists to obsess over mistakes.
“Since he was a young child, he’s been kind of a perfectionist,” Gordon Jones, Mac’s father, said. “He hasn’t needed a lot of outside discipline, supervision, going over plays, anything like that. He’s such a student of the game, he knows when he’s done something wrong.”
Alabama coach Nick Saban has consistently emphasized Jones’ development in that regard, his ability to let bad plays go and execute the next play. He mentioned it three times in the final 10 days before the season.
Jones did it in the Crimson Tide's win over Texas A&M. After a second-quarter interception, he completed five of his next six passes for 74 yards. His development there is crucial both for his growth into the starting role and for Alabama's offense.
“When he stays focused on the play, doesn’t get upset about what happened on the play before, he’s very, very effective,” Saban said last month.
Saban added on Monday: “Well, Mac’s matured, and I think there’s a lot more confidence now. I think he knows what he has to do is stay focused and play the next play. He’s played within himself very well in the first two games and that’s something we want him to continue to do.”
A previous version of Mac Jones would have taken the interception against Texas A&M differently.
Gordon Jones cited last year’s Iron Bowl as further proof of Mac's development. After the first interception in that game, which Auburn returned for a touchdown, Mac Jones completed his next pass for 33 yards and a touchdown pass three plays later. After a third-quarter interception, also returned for a touchdown, Jones completed four of his next five passes for 63 yards with another touchdown.
Gordon Jones doesn’t think that would’ve happened earlier in Mac’s career. He first noticed the difference in an A-Day game in which Mac threw an early interception, then led his team to a win and won the game’s MVP award.
That tendency to dwell on mistakes is rooted in a competitive nature that stands out even in an athletically gifted family. Gordon played tennis at Florida State, Mac’s brother Will played soccer for Mercer and his sister Sarah Jane played tennis for College of Charleston.
But Mac was different, and was from an early age. Gordon would receive calls from the elementary school about Mac’s competitive nature in athletic activities. Gordon’s response: Do what you have to do to make him behave, but try not to kill his competitive spirit.
“He wants everything to be perfect, that’s what he strives for,” Gordon Jones said. “That’s the cool thing about working with Coach Saban, Coach Saban and Mac are very similar in terms of personality style.”
