TUSCALOOSA — Nimari Burnett, a five-star prospect in the Class of 2020, announced Thursday that he would transfer from Texas Tech, where he had an up-and-down freshman season, to Alabama.
He wrote on Twitter "Roll Tide."
Burnett, a McDonald’s All-American and five-star prospect from Chicago, chose Texas Tech over Alabama, Michigan and Oregon in May 2020. But he struggled in the early season at Texas Tech and announced on Jan. 7 that he would leave the Red Raiders and enter the NCAA transfer portal.
He had narrowed his possible transfer destinations to six schools: Alabama, Illinois, Oregon, Vanderbilt, USC and Auburn.
As a freshman at Texas Tech, Burnett, a 6-foot-4 guard, came off the bench, averaging 5.3 points and 1.8 rebounds through 12 games. He was an outstanding free-throw shooter, making 88.9% but struggled from the field at 28% and making just 4 of 23 3-point attempts.
He announced his decision to transfer well before coach Chris Beard left Texas Tech to take over at the University of Texas.
Burnett’s commitment gives Alabama three former McDonald’s All-Americans on its tentative 2021-22 roster. He would join junior guard Jahvon Quinerly and incoming guard J.D. Davison, who signed with the Crimson Tide in November.
With the addition of 6-11 Charles Bediako, who committed to Alabama this week, the Crimson Tide is currently one over the NCAA scholarship limit of 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.