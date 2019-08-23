Two former rivals turned radio personalities reunited for a night of charity at Burningtree Country Club on Thursday.
Former Auburn quarterback Stan White and former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker were special guests at the Boys and Girls Clubs of North Alabama’s Great Future Dinners — a fundraiser that benefits the Morgan County branches of the Boys and Girls Clubs.
“Any time I get to spend some time with my old nemesis from Alabama, Jay, is a great time,” White said. “We get to catch up with each other while doing events like this, which is great. It’s a worthwhile cause.”
The two quarterbacks faced off three times in college before White graduated in 1993 and Barker graduated in 1994.
Both Barker and White stay close to their former programs. Barker hosts “The Jay Barker Show” out of Birmingham, which focuses on Alabama football, while White has been the color analyst for the Auburn Radio Network since 2001.
The two offered up their assessments up the two programs heading into the 2019 college football season, which starts on Aug. 31 for both Alabama and Auburn.
For Barker’s team, Alabama is coming off of a national championship loss to Clemson but returns most of its offensive playmakers, including quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.
Tagovailoa finished second in the Heisman Trophy race after passing for 3,966 yards. With a full year under his belt, Barker believes Tagovailoa can take the next step.
“He’s taking care of the ball and taking care of himself,” Barker said. “I think you learn as a quarterback not to always get the extra yards and take as many chances. He’s one of those generational players.”
Auburn’s offseason was also centered on the quarterback position. The Tigers recently named true freshman Bo Nix as their starting quarterback over redshirt freshman Joey Gatewood.
Nix was Alabama’s 2018 Mr. Football after leading Class 6A Pinson Valley to a state title. NIx is 6-foot-2, 205-pounds and was a five-star recruit according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.
Auburn announced Nix as the starting quarterback, but that doesn’t rule out Gatewood taking some snaps in Auburn’s opener against Oregon in Dallas.
“Just because Bo Nix is going to walk out and take the first snap, that does not mean Joey Gatewood isn’t going to play,” White said. “I think both will have a role in the offense.”
Both Barker and White circled one position group as a question mark for Alabama and Auburn: linebackers.
Alabama recently lost senior Joshua McMillion a season-ending knee injury. That means one of Alabama’s young players will have to step in next to All-American Dylan Moses, who was a finalist for the Dick Butkus Award last season.
Auburn lost Deshaun Davis, Darrell Williams and Montavious Atkinson out of that position group. Auburn will turn to players that sat behind the starters last season along with five-star true freshman Owen Pappoe.
Alabama and Auburn will play each other Nov. 30 at Auburn.
