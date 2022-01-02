ARLINGTON, Texas — Every championship run requires unlikely heroes to step up, even when there's nothing unlikely about the team.
For Alabama to get back to the national championship game, with John Metchie III out due to a knee injury, the Crimson Tide needed receiver reinforcement.
The widely anticipated solution was more Jameson Williams, already the Tide's leading receiver with 1,445 yards.
But, with Williams contained to seven catches for just 62 yards, three others caught touchdown passes in Alabama's 27-6 win over Cincinnati on Friday.
"We have a big next-man-up mentality, and with losing Metch, that's not someone you can replace," quarterback Bryce Young said. "That's been rough for us."
But coach Nick Saban tells his players that such a loss creates opportunities. The receivers Friday were the latest example of players taking advantage.
The biggest was Ja'Corey Brooks, a freshman who's establishing a penchant for touchdowns in key moments.
The first of his college career was in the final 30 seconds of the Iron Bowl, when Alabama hadn't scored a touchdown all game, with Williams ejected for targeting, and with the Tide's playoff hopes dwindling. Young connected with Brooks for 28 yards to force overtime.
This time, Alabama's offense stalled multiple times in the Cotton Bowl. Cincinnati's defense had settled in, keeping it 10-3 near halftime. Enter the underdog receiver. Brooks lined up in the slot and went deep while Williams ran a short crossing route underneath him, drawing coverage away.
Brooks took a hit near the pylon but held on to finish the 44-yard touchdown.
"We just saw one-on-one coverage," Young said. "Made sure that for me up front, we had something else on. But we liked our matchup and made sure that we got protected for that. Line did a great job of protection holding up. It was a one-on-one, cover-one look, and Ja'Corey did a great job of winning — catching and running and scoring."
Brooks had 79 receiving yards this season entering the Cotton Bowl. He led Alabama with 66 yards on four catches.
"That's someone who everyone sees (in games) but I see work day-in and day-out, and someone I have a tremendous amount of confidence in," Young said.
"He's someone who's stepped up big-time throughout the entire year."
Cincinnati never got back within one score, and Alabama added a fourth-quarter touchdown from another relative newcomer. Tight end Cameron Latu, who entered the season with zero career catches, scored on a 9-yard play for his sixth TD of the year.
And Alabama never trailed after scoring on the first possession of the game. Slade Bolden, a steady role player with a catch every game this season, caught an 8-yard touchdown to cap an 11-play drive that began with 10 runs.
It was also just the third touchdown of the season for Bolden, a fourth-year junior who has played backup to Williams, DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle throughout his career.
"With the guys who scored, those are guys who are always ready, who have just been waiting for their number to be called," Young said. "And in a moment like this, (a) big game with obviously a lot riding on it, those guys stepped up."
