Every time that Jahvon Quinerly, the Alabama guard who has been one of the breakout players of this year’s NCAA tournament, makes a layup or a dazzling assist, Alabama fans cheer. But there is also another reaction, quiet but far-reaching, from the world of social media.
“Jelly Fam.”
Whether it is simply recognizing that Quinerly, one of the founding members of Jelly Fam, which he refers to as a “Global Social Movement,” or simply using the “bunch of grapes” emoji as an acknowledgment, there are still Jelly Fam fans online, basking in Quinerly’s success as he enters the NCAA tournament’s Sweet 16, where No. 2 seed Alabama will face No. 11 seed UCLA in an East Regional semifinal today.
If it is still somewhat confusing, Quinerly explained things on Friday.
“Jelly Fam is about being creative around the basket,” Quinerly said, pointing out that the origins, long before any online success or potential marketing opportunities that may await after he is beyond the current NCAA restrictions on financial opportunities for players.
“At the very start, I was in seventh grade, Jelly Fam was for undersized kids who can’t dunk the ball,” Quinerly said. “That’s what it was. It was not about being flashy, but having creativity around the rim. Kyrie Irving (now with the Brooklyn Nets) is a good example of it. He’ll spin the ball, use different angles, use the rim to keep the ball away from bigger guys on defense. Lots of guys in the league do it now.”
Among the factors that led the Jelly Fam hashtag to go viral were the New York roots of the original group (Quinerly is from New Jersey), the ever-increasing popularity of online basketball highlights and, as any online influencer knows, the ability to tap into a youth market. It was one thing for 10- to 15-year-olds to watch the high-flying slam dunks by 6-foot-8 generic marvels. It was entirely different to watch something that, with enough hard work, they could aspire to do themselves.
“I’m going to be honest with you,” Quinerly said. “We went to the Bahamas last year, my sit-out year (to play in the Battle for Atlantis). Almost as soon as we got there, we visited a camp for people who had lost their homes in the terrible hurricane (Hurricane Dorian, a Category 5 storm that struck the Bahamas in September 2019).
”We go to visit them, get out and see some kids. I’m not playing, I’m not even eligible. These kids start coming up to me, saying my name, acting like they are doing the finger-roll layup. They’d all seen Jelly Fam online.
”I was mind-blown. I mean, I’m just a kid from Hackensack and I guess I’ve been seen all over the world.”
Quinerly has had a rocky college path.
He went from a commitment to Arizona to a year at Villanova to a year away from basketball at Alabama “after his family had their name dragged through the mud for something they didn’t do,” a still-angry Nate Oats said. Oats, Alabama's coach, was referring to the FBI investigation into illegal recruiting at Arizona.
But Quinerly said his sole focus at the moment was on the Crimson Tide’s NCAA tournament success.
“At this point in my career, I try not to worry about social media,” Quinerly said. "I’ve had a big follow all my life. I’m about getting that next basket, that next stop and helping my team win. It’s been hard sometimes, but I had no choice but to turn that negative into a positive.”
Log In
