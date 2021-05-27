TUSCALOOSA — Alabama softball coach Patrick Murphy talked before the season about how the Crimson Tide was truly two deep at each position.
“There are still some kids who haven’t had much game action that will get a chance to hit,” Murphy said after the opening weekend.
Turned out the Crimson Tide (48-7) — seeded No. 3 in the NCAA tournament and set to host Kentucky (43-14) in a super regional this weekend — would need that depth.
The outfield tested that theory earlier in the season after Jenna Johnson and KB Sides missed time due to injury, forcing Savannah Woodard and others to rotate in right field.
Murphy was forced to double and triple down on his statement when freshman Bailey Dowling, who led Alabama in home runs and RBIs at the time, tore her ACL in the Tennessee series in mid-March and then, in mid-April, Claire Jenkins tore her MCL against Florida.
Woodard and graduate student Taylor Clark have held down the middle infield ever since: Woodard at second, Clark at shortstop.
“When they didn’t play, they didn’t pout and then all of a sudden, boom, a couple of injuries and they’re in the starting lineup,” Murphy said after Alabama won the Southeastern Conference tournament.
Woodard, a sophomore utility player, has blossomed in the Crimson Tide's current 16-game winning streak.
During the streak, she leads Alabama with 15 RBIs, ranks fourth on the team with a .432 slugging percentage and is fifth with a .423 on-base percentage. She has committed just one error.
In last weekend's three regional victories, she was 3-for-9 with a triple and scored twice.
“(Woodard) has done great things at the plate and in the field,” said Murphy. “She’s been especially good with two outs and has been clutch.”
Clark hit her first and second home runs of the season in the postseason and has produced RBIs on three of her four hits.
Clark hit her first home run against Tennessee in the SEC tournament semifinals, a two-run shot that also Woodard. She added an RBI in the championship game against Florida. In the SEC tournament, Clark knocked in three runs and was the only Alabama player to hit a home run other than Bailey Hemphill.
Clark's second homer was a three-run shot against Clemson in the championship round of the regional, propelling Alabama to the super regional, which begins Friday.
The Tide and Wildcats play Game 1 at noon Friday on ESPN2. Game 2 is at 1 p.m. Saturday on ESPN. Game 3, if necessary, is scheduled for 3 p.m. Sunday on ESPNU.
"That’s one of the joys of coaching to see that happen," Murphy said of Woodard and Clark. “They both work extremely hard and they’re team players. Everyone on the team is very proud of them."
