TUSCALOOSA — It took a few games, but Najee Harris finally had a breakout performance.
The Alabama running back rushed for a career-high 206 yards and five touchdowns in last week’s 63-48 win against Ole Miss.
It sure didn’t start out that way.
Harris, who hadn’t fumbled any of his 467 touches in his four-year career, lost the ball on No. 468 at the goal line on the Crimson Tide’s second possession. Ole Miss drove 94 yards for a go-ahead touchdown.
Harris was asked by Molly McGrath about his non-fumble streak during ESPN’s pregame preparation. He doesn’t consider himself superstitious, but was reluctant to talk about it.
He had similar reservations to a question this week with Alabama preparing for No. 3 Georgia about injuries.
“Whoa. You can’t ask a player about an injury, man,” Harris said. “I don’t even want to answer that question. Don’t even go there.”
What Harris did want to talk about was how explosive the Crimson Tide offense has been so far. Whether it’s been the running game coming through, as it did against Ole Miss, or big plays in the passing game, Alabama has been lights out.
That’s just what it’s intended to be.
“This offense is prepared to strike fear into opponents,” Harris said.
Alabama is No 1 in the nation in scoring offense with 51 points per game, second in passing offense (385 yards per game) and third in the nation in total offense (560 yards).
The success through the air was expected, with the return of All-SEC caliber receivers DeVonta Smith and Jaylen Waddle. With the Tide’s run game starting to turn the corner, Harris expects the offense to be among the best in the nation, and difficult to defend.
“When the offense gets the ball, expect that it’s not just going to be one player, it’s going to be multiple players making plays,” Harris said. “There has to be a game plan for multiple players. We try to be an offense where we can’t be matched.”
Harris pointed to Alabama’s win against Texas A&M two weeks ago as an example. The Tide run game mustered just 109 yards, thanks to defensive moves by the Aggies, Harris said.
No problem. Alabama turned to quarterback Mac Jones and the receivers to make things happen, which they did.
“Texas A&M did a lot of stunts to mess with the run game a little bit, but that set up a big day for the ‘Ryde Outs,’” Harris said of the trio of receivers, Waddle, Smith and John Metchie III. Waddle and Metchie had 100-plus receiving days.
Harris is one of those playmakers. His five rushing touchdowns against Ole Miss tied a single-game school record.
Pinpointing which of those five scores was most memorable was easy. Harris’ final score to cap a career night was what set it apart from the others. It didn’t have anything to do him, however.
“Seeing (linebacker) Josh McMillian go out there and make that block on the last touchdown run I had — if you go back and look at it, it was the best block,” Harris said. “To come into the game, for a defensive guy to make that block was obviously one of the highlights.”
