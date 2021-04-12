TUSCALOOSA — Alabama added a second high-profile player from the NCAA transfer portal Sunday when forward Noah Gurley committed to the Crimson Tide.
Gurley announced the decision on his Instagram account.
A 6-foot-8, 210-pound forward, Gurley averaged 15.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 2.5 assists and 1.1 blocks for Furman in 2021, shooting 48.8% from the field and averaging 1.5 3-point shots per game.
Gurley chose Alabama over five other finalists: Auburn, San Diego State, Miami, Marquette and Florida. He will have one year of eligibility at Alabama.
Alabama coach Nate Oats has had an opportunity to watch Gurley in person since Alabama has played Furman in each of the past two seasons. Gurley had seven points and six assists against the Tide in December 2019. He scored 15 points in an 83-80 Alabama win on Dec. 15, 2020.
The Crimson Tide has added three commitments since the 2021 season ended: Charles Bediako, a 6-11 center from Toronto who played at IMG Academy last season, and Nimari Burnett, a 6-5 shooting guard who is transferring from Texas Tech.
The three recent commitments puts Alabama at 15 players on scholarship for the 2021-22 season, two over the NCAA limit. Oats has not yet made a public comment on the Crimson Tide’s roster situation for the upcoming season.
