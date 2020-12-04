When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Baton Rouge, La.
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 28½
Records: No. 1 Alabama (8-0), LSU (3-4)
The series: Alabama leads 53-26-5
Four-down territory
1. Going backward: In LSU’s national title run last season, Heisman Trophy winner and first-round NFL draft pick Joe Burrow led the nation with more than 6,000 passing yards and 60 touchdowns. Through seven games in 2020, LSU quarterbacks have combined for just over 2,000 yards and 17 touchdowns.
2. Outrunning Tigers: Alabama running back Najee Harris has more rushing yards than the entire LSU offense. Harris has 148 carries for 893 yards and 17 touchdowns while five Tigers (not counting the minus-36 yards from QB Myles Brennan) have combined for 818 yards on 226 carries with six touchdowns. Alabama has 1,420 total rushing yards with 24 TDs.
3. Mr. 3000: DeVonta Smith is just the second Alabama receiver to top more than 3,000 career yards. He needs 280 more yards to tie all-time leader Amari Cooper at 3,463. Smith already topped Cooper’s school record for touchdowns. His 35 total is also an SEC record.
4. Slight improvement: LSU’s defense hasn’t excelled this season, but the Tigers have turned in quality efforts against the run the last two games. Arkansas was held to 104 yards and Texas A&M had 164. It’s not great, but it’s a sign of improvement.
Key matchup
Alabama DBs vs. LSU DBs
Both defensive back groups are ball hawks, Alabama with eight interceptions and LSU with six. The Tide has returned three picks for scores, while LSU has two pick-sixes. Alabama has the edge with LSU receiver Terrace Marshall opting out the rest of the season. The Tide’s DeVonta Smith could make it a long night for the Tiger secondary.
Player of the week
Jahleel Billingsley, TE
The sophomore has proven to be a reliable receiver the past two games and has been getting more opportunities to show off his athleticism. He caught three passes two weeks ago against Kentucky and had two catches, including his first career touchdown, against Auburn. He should get more chances against LSU.
By the numbers
5: DeVonta Smith had more than 100 yards receiving in the first half against Auburn last week. Alabama accomplished that feat five times this season. Smith did it three times, while Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III did it once.
15: Alabama defeated Auburn last week by a 29-point margin. The Crimson Tide’s closest margin of victory is 15 points vs. Ole Miss. The 60-point win over Kentucky is Alabama’s largest margin of victory.
18: Since halftime of a 41-24 win over Georgia, Alabama has allowed 33 points (7.3 per game). In those 18 quarters, the Crimson Tide has allowed 65.6 yards per quarter (262.4 yards per game). The stretch helped propel Alabama into the SEC’s top spot for scoring defense at 18.5 points per game.
Prediction
Alabama 45, LSU 10
The primetime matchup everyone expected this to be at the start of 2020 has turned into a major dud. Loss of players to the NFL, injuries and opt-outs have LSU looking mediocre and not the record-setting team that breezed to a national title last year. Meanwhile, Alabama hasn’t missed a beat, and actually looks better than last year. This has the potential to be one of the most lopsided games in the series history, which was a 47-3 Tide victory in 1922.
— Edwin Stanton
