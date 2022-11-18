When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Austin Peay (7-3), Alabama (8-2)
TV/radio: ESPN+, SEC Network+/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: First meeting
Four-down territory
1. The takeaway on takeaways: If you look at past Alabama teams in the Nick Saban era, you notice a defensive theme. All 15 previous squads racked up 17 or more turnovers, via interception or fumble. The 2013 and 2014 teams each had 11 interceptions, the least number of any Saban-coached team. This year’s team has nine total turnovers with just three interceptions.
“I can’t,” Saban said on how he explains the Tide’s lack of takeaways.
2. Why get hyped? The oddsmakers give Alabama a 15% shot of reaching the playoffs, but the reality? It’s not going to happen. The issue now is how does the Crimson Tide continue playing with intensity when the season goals are not obtainable? “I think it comes down to a lot of things that we talked about last week in terms of are you going to define your identity as a football player and as a football team? Or are you going to let other people do it?” Saban said.
3. Missing piece: Louisville transfer Tyler Harrell hasn’t played much this season. An injury kept him off the field for the first seven games, but he’s seen limited action in the last three. He was expected to give the receiving corps a boost, and now Saban says it may be time to see if Harrell can do that. “I think we need to find ways to try and use him in certain situations that can be helpful to giving us some explosive vertical plays down the field, which there’s been a lack of recently. He’s making really good progress,” Saban said.
4. Inching closer: Unless Bryce Young plays out of his mind and throws 17 touchdown passes over the course of his last three games, Tua Tagovailoa’s school career TD mark of 80 is safe. Young can surpass AJ McCarron for second, though. He needs seven to tie McCarron at 77, and there’s a good chance he can add a few on Saturday against Austin Peay.
Key matchup
UA LB Will Anderson vs. Austin Peay LB Kwame Sutton
It’s a bit unfair to match Anderson with any other linebacker. Anderson is beast, plain and simple. He’s got eight sacks and 14 tackles for loss and well on his way to being a No. 1 overall NFL draft pick. Sutton is no slouch, leading the Governors with four sacks and 7.5 tackles for loss.
Player of the week
Jase McClellan, RB
McClellan appeared to be an afterthought this season after Jahmyr Gibbs took center stage at running back. There was a McClellan sighting last week after the junior ran for 84 yards on 19 carries. He ran angry and with purpose, which is what most expected of him this season. Maybe he’s found something he lost earlier in the year.
By the numbers
minus-2: Alabama is minus-2 in turnovers, a first in the Nick Saban era. Alabama’s lost seven fumbles and has been intercepted three times. The Tide defense has three interceptions and recovered six fumbles.
3: With his 209 yards last week, Bryce Young has 7,471 career passing yards and moved past Tua Tagovailoa (7,442) into third on the school's all-time passing list.
400: Kicker Will Reichard is the Crimson Tide’s all-time scoring leader with 400 points with 59 field goals and 223 extra points.
929: Austin Peay’s Drae McCray has 929 receiving yards, significantly more than Alabama’s leader, JaCorey Brooks (534).
Prediction
Alabama 56, Austin Peay 10
Here we are in November and Alabama has no championships in its 2022 future. That’s rare for this program in the last 15 years. There’s still a shot at a 10-win season and a big bowl game to look forward to, but it’s rather deflating for a team so used to being in the postseason mix. That doesn’t give the team an excuse not to take care of business against the Governors. If it’s not a 40-point win for Alabama, something is really wrong.
