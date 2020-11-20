When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
Records: Alabama (6-0), Kentucky (3-4)
The line: Alabama by 31
The series: Alabama leads 37-2-1
Four-down territory
1. No. 1 at being No. 1: Alabama spent most of the season at No. 2 in The Associated Press poll before top-ranked Clemson was defeated by Notre Dame two weeks ago. The Tide moved up to No. 1 on Nov. 8, which marks at least once each season since 2008 Alabama has been at the top spot. The 13-year streak is the longest in the history of the AP rankings. The previous long was seven seasons by Miami (Fla.) from 1986-92.
2. Piling up points: Alabama’s offense set a school record for most points per game (47.2 average) last season. Through six games in 2020 Alabama has matched that average, all against SEC teams. Seven Alabama teams under Nick Saban are in the school’s top 10 for most points scored in a season. Behind the 2019 squad is 2018’s with 45.6 points per game.
3. Climbing the charts: DeVonta Smith is No. 3 in school history with 2,868 receiving yards. He’s not likely to catch leader Amari Cooper (3,463) but he’s just 55 yards shy of tying DJ Hall for the No. 2 spot.
4. Another ring: Miller Forristall already has a national championship ring with Alabama. Soon he will have a wedding ring. The Crimson Tide tight end got engaged during the team’s bye week to Abby Lutzenkirchen, a former Alabama soccer player whose late brother, Philip, played on Auburn's 2010 national championship football team.
“It was a good win on a bye weekend,” Forristall said.
Key matchup
UA defensive line vs. UK run game
Kentucky’s Terry Wilson is a mobile quarterback with speed and is the team's second-leading rusher behind Chris Rodriguez. The Wildcats will use three or four running backs in a strong run game. Alabama’s run defense hasn’t been at its best (128 yards per game) but has allowed just 176 total yards in its last two games.
Player of the week
Najee Harris, RB
While Kentucky is primarily a run offense and might have success finding yards against Alabama, Harris and the Tide’s run game should have no trouble with big gains against a susceptible Wildcat run defense. Harris has 10 career games with more than 100 yards rushing, including three this season.
By the numbers
1: Kentucky has just one receiver with more than 100 yards this season (Josh Ali, 347). The next closest to 100 yards on the season is Allen Dailey with 91. Alabama has six players with more than 100 yards receiving.
13.6: Alabama’s defense got off to a rough start, allowing 30 points through three games. In its last three contests, Alabama has given up just 13.6 points a game, including a shutout against Mississippi State.
31: With his four touchdown catches two weeks ago against Mississippi State, DeVonta Smith is tied with Amari Cooper for the top spot in Crimson Tide school history with 31.
861: Kentucky has just 861 passing yards through seven games (123 average) while Alabama has 2,196 (366 avg.). It took Alabama QB Mac Jones just over three games to match the Kentucky season total, which included a pair of 400-yard games (Texas A&M, Ole Miss).
Prediction
Alabama 49, Kentucky 14
The Crimson Tide can either come out flat after a two-week layoff or it can pick up where it left off three weeks ago — looking unstoppable. Pretty good odds it’s going to be the latter. All the Alabama players with minor injuries have had more than enough time to get healthy. Plus, the defense has seen steady improvement since Week 1. All signs point to another dominant Tide win.
— Edwin Stanton
