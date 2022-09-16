When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Records: Louisiana-Monroe (1-1), Alabama (2-0)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads the series 2-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Welcome back: Terry Bowden is a name familiar to Alabama fans. From 1993 to 1998, the ULM coach was head coach at Auburn, where he went 47-17-1, including three wins against Alabama. Bowden has had coaching gigs at North Alabama and Akron after he left Auburn and also spent time in the ABC studio as an analyst. After serving as an analyst for Clemson for two seasons, Bowden took over at ULM in 2021. "i do understand the atmosphere at Alabama and the way in which they play football and the way it's played in the SEC," Bowden said Tuesday. "Interestingly enough, i've never coached a game in Tuscaloosa. We played home games in Auburn and away games in Birmingham." However, Bowden has been part of a broadcast at Bryant-Denny. " It's a great, great atmosphere," he said.
2. Flags are flying: You didn’t need to be a football aficionado to understand that the 15 penalties Alabama accrued against Texas last week was a bad thing. Eleven of those penalties were committed by the defense, including four on All-American linebacker Will Anderson Jr. The mental mishaps were a point of interest this week for the Crimson Tide’s preparation to play Louisiana-Monroe. "Players need to make choices to have the discipline in the game that it doesn't do any good to try to create an advantage for yourself, because you're not above the law,” head coach Nick Saban said.
3. Disappearing act: Alabama's receiving duo of Traeshon Holden and Jermaine Burton lit up the stat sheet in the season opener against Utah State, combining for 105 yards and four touchdowns. Through the first half of last week’s game at Texas, the duo had a combined two catches for 1 yard. For the game, Holden finished with 39 yards and Burton 10. "They did exactly what we expected them to do,” Saban said of Texas. “They played the coverages that we expected them to play. It wasn’t like we were surprised by anything. I don’t think we did a very good job of taking advantage of it.”
4. History lesson: Last week saw several big-time Power 5 teams get tripped up by Sun Belt opponents. Those type of losses are not forgotten easily, if at all. The memory of Saban’s first meeting with a Sun Belt team as coach at Alabama is still fresh even though it happened 15 years ago. Alabama was upset by ULM in Saban’s first season in Tuscaloosa. “I don't forget things, so I remember when these guys beat us,” he said. “I know that our players won't remember that because history sometimes is not that important. And they were probably only, what would you say, 5-6 years old when that happened. But it kind of is what it is.”
--
Key matchup
UA DB Kool-Aid McKinstry vs. ULM WR Boogie Knight
First off, how can you not like this just on the names alone? Second, it actually should be a decent matchup. McKinstry has seven tackles with one sack and two pass breakups. Knight is a preseason Sun Belt second-team receiver and has five catches for 41 yards.
--
Player of the week
Bryce Young, QB
Although he didn’t have a Heisman-like overall performance last week, he did have a Heisman-esque moment where he led Alabama’s game-winning drive in the final minute. The numbers against ULM should be on par with what they were in Week 1 against Utah State, where he threw five touchdown passes and even ran for 100 yards.
--
By the numbers
10: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is the second-leading rusher (115) but leads Alabama with 10 receptions. He’s got 79 receiving yards.
2005: Will Reichard’s 33-yard game-winning field goal with 10 seconds left against Texas was the first such win for Alabama since 2005 when Jamie Christensen hit a last-second field goal in the Cotton Bowl to beat Texas Tech.
79: Through two games, Alabama’s defense has given up 158 rushing yards, which is 22nd in the nation at 79 yards per game.
15: Alabama is 15th in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 9.5 points per game.
--
Prediction
Alabama 56, ULM 7
There are plenty of issues for Alabama, and the matchup with ULM is the perfect opportunity to work them out. That will also be the case next week when Vanderbilt comes to town. That gives the Crimson Tide two cupcake games to improve before the meat of the schedule heats up with the likes of Arkansas, Texas A&M and Tennessee.
