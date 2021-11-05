When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 28½
Records: Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC), LSU (4-4 ,2-3)
The series: Alabama leads 54-26-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Return to the scene of the crime: In LSU’s 2019 national championship season, the Tigers edged Alabama at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Head coach Ed Orgeron gathered the team at midfield and said, "Right here in the middle of the field, let's go. Let's break it down. Tigers on three. Cause this is our house from now on.”
Alabama running back Brian Robinson said, “We still feel that feeling from two years ago when they beat us on our home turf. We feel like we have to respond to that.”
2. Flags flying: Through its first four games, Alabama committed 28 penalties, which drew the ire of coach Nick Saban. The Crimson Tide drew 18 penalties over its last three games, including just four in the last game with Tennessee.
3. Bye, bye, bye: Alabama is 13-4 coming off a bye week in the Saban era. Seven of the wins were against LSU and all four losses were to the Tigers. The 2019 loss was the most recent.
4. It just gets worse: LSU is already struggling this season, but the Tigers will also be without All-American defensive backs Derek Stingley and Eli Ricks, both sidelined with injuries. Receiver Kayshon Boutte, offensive lineman Anthony Bradford, safety Major Burns, and defensive ends Ali Gaye and Andre Anthony will miss Saturday’s game, too.
--
Key matchup
UA defensive line vs. LSU running backs
LSU’s ground game is not worth writing home about. The Tigers are a one-man show with Tyrion Davis-Price running for 627 of the team’s 897 yards. Alabama allowed one team (Florida) to run for more than 100 yards. Saturday’s matchup sets up nicely in Alabama’s favor.
--
Player of the week
Jameson Williams, WR
In his last outing, against Tennessee, Williams had three dropped passes but still finished strong to lead the Crimson Tide with 123 receiving yards, including a 65-yard play to set up a touchdown. He leads Alabama with 710 yards and six touchdowns.
--
By the numbers
9: Saban has won nine of the last 10 meetings with LSU and is 11-5 overall. Alabama had won eight straight from 2012 to 2018.
16.5: Linebacker Will Anderson leads the nation with 16.5 tackles for loss for minus-72 yards. He’s tied for fifth in the nation with nine sacks.
2,067: Brian Robinson Jr. has quietly put together a solid career, rushing for 2,067 yards with just seven career starts (all in 2021). Robinson has played in 59 games with 416 attempts.
--
Prediction
Alabama 49, LSU 14
Orgeron would surely like to forget his postgame speech from 2019 in Tuscaloosa. Alabama players and fans surely have not. Alabama does pretty well in rematches on its home field after a loss. It won’t be nearly as competitive as two years ago, and Alabama could inflict a lot of damage on a reeling Tiger program. And it will.
— Edwin Stanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.