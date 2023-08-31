When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 3-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Don’t ask: Game week for the season opener normally comes with a depth chart. Not this time. Alabama coach Nick Saban nixed the release of the depth chart because it’s too much of a distraction. “It creates a lot of guys thinking, ‘Well, this guy won the job now, and I'm not going to play,’ or whatever,” Saban said. “We don't need that. I want all of our players to continue to compete, continue to compete for playing time to try to play at the highest level.”
2. Who are you? Team identity is always important to Saban. The quicker a team can find one, the better the season. That’s a high priority for this year’s team, which has more questions than answers with personnel. “The biggest challenge is to create an identity, to prove you can be a dangerous team, a team that can keep focused and play to a standard.”
3. Keep an eye on them: There’s been some chatter in the media leading up to the season opener about the Crimson Tide offensive line being among the more dominant units in the country. Seth McLaughlin is back at center, JC Latham returns to right tackle and Darrian Dalcourt is at right guard. Younger players like freshmen Kadyn Proctor, Wilkin Formby and Miles McVay, along with sophomores Elijah Pritchett, Tyler Booker and Terrence Ferguson II are expected to compete for playing time. “We’ve been asked about that a lot, and that’s the mindset we have,” McLaughlin said. “We are going out to play our brand of football.”
4. Tested early: Middle Tennessee has a penchant for hitting on big plays in the passing game. That proved to be true in a 45-31 win over Miami (Florida) last year (three passes over 70 yards). Alabama’s secondary needs to be ready for the same. There are experienced players in the Tide secondary, but others (Caleb Downs, Earl Little II and DeVonta Smith) need to be ready for what’s ahead. “Turnovers and explosive plays are two of the most critical factors in winning or losing a game,” Saban said. “Our players have to get lined up and execute and not get taken out of their rhythm.”
--
Key matchup
Alabama linebackers vs. MTSU RB Frank Peasant
There are three new starting linebackers for Alabama, but they aren’t inexperienced. Dallas Turner is a returning leader with Chris Braswell, Deontae Lawson and a handful of others left to complete the rotation. Peasant, who rushed for nearly 800 yards and with nearly 300 receiving yards last year, will have UA linebackers running all over the field trying to keep up with him.
--
Player of the week
Dallas Turner, LB
The next big thing for the Crimson Tide defense takes the spotlight for himself this season with the departure of Will Anderson. Turner had four sacks and eight tackles for loss last season as a sophomore. Bigger numbers are expected this season.
--
By the numbers
4: Alabama’s ranked No. 4 to start the season. That’s the lowest preseason rank for Alabama since being No. 5 in 2009.
2004: The last time Alabama lost a season opener was in 2001 against UCLA.
56: The Crimson Tide has a 56-game win streak against non-conference opponents. Alabama lost to Louisiana-Monroe in Nick Saban’s first season in 2007.
21: Alabama had 21 penalties through its first two games last season and was among the worst in the nation with 103 total penalties (68 yards per game).
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Middle Tennessee 14
There will be several positions to watch closely in the opener, but none more important than the quarterback. We’ll surely see Jalen Milroe, Tyler Buchner and Ty Simpson on the field, and we’ll see which one takes command of the offense. Also keep tabs on the running backs and receivers to see which ones make a significant impact.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.