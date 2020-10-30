When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 32
Records: Alabama (5-0), Mississippi State (1-3)
The series: Alabama leads 84-17-3
Four-down territory
1. Another week, another award: For the third time this season, Alabama quarterback Mac Jones was named the SEC offensive player of the week. The latest honor comes after throwing for 387 yards on 25-of-31 passing against Tennessee, despite not throwing any touchdowns. It was Jones’ fourth straight game with more than 380 yards passing while averaging 15.5 yards per completion and 12.5 per attempt.
2. Bad dogs: After rolling up 44 points in the season opener in a win against LSU, Mississippi State has been limited to just 30 combined points in its last three games. Quarterback K.J. Costello passed for 623 yards and five touchdowns in the LSU win. He’s got 644 yards and one TD since, and was benched in the second half last week against Texas A&M.
3. Trick or treat: Alabama coach Nick Saban will celebrate his 69th birthday Saturday. The Crimson Tide is 12-2 on Halloween, winning its last seven. Alabama has not played on Halloween during the Saban era, its last win coming against Southern Miss in 1998. However, Alabama holds a 6-0 against the Bulldogs on Halloween games.
4. Not that bad: Much has been made of Alabama’s run defense, or a lack of it. The Tide is usually up in the top 10 nationally in run defense, but it’s currently at No. 47 with 147 yards allowed per game. (Big Ten teams are factored into the equation and the league opened its season last week.) If you take out the Ole Miss game, where Alabama gave up 258 rush yards, Alabama’s not doing too bad against the run (117 yards allowed).
Key matchup
UA defensive line vs. MSU offensive line
Saban said this week the Crimson Tide pass rush has not been great through five games and has to be better Saturday against Mississippi State. When you give MSU quarterbacks time in the pocket, the results are not good for the defense. Just ask LSU. The key for Alabama defensive success will hinge on putting pressure on the quarterback.
Player of the week
John Metchie III, WR
With Jaylen Waddle out for the season, expect defenses to double-team Tide star receiver DeVonta Smith. That should mean more opportunities for Metchie. It did last week and the sophomore caught seven passes for 151 yards to lead the way.
By the numbers
14: Running back Najee Harris scored three times last week against Tennessee to give him 14 this season, by far the team leader. The next four leaders for Alabama (DeVonta Smith, Jaylen Waddle, John Metchie III and Brian Robinson) have 14 touchdowns combined.
41: Punter Charlie Scott saw his first action last week. The brother of former UA star punter J.K. Scott, now with the Green Bay Packers, had two punts with a long of 41.
417: Alabama has passed for 417 yards in three straight games. Mac Jones went for 417 against Ole Miss and Georgia. Last week, Jones had 387 yards before giving way to freshman Bryce Young, who had 30 passing yards.
Prediction
Alabama 44, Mississippi State 14
Alabama lost one of the most dynamic players in college football last week when Jaylen Waddle broke his ankle on the game’s first play. That could be significant down the road, but not against an average team like Mississippi State. The Bulldogs’ offense is figuring some things out, but Alabama is not the type of team you want to mess around with when you’re struggling to produce points.
—Edwin Stanton
