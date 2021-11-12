When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: SEC/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 51½
Records: Alabama (8-1), New Mexico State (1-8)
The series: Alabama leads 1-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Line change: Alabama’s offensive line had a shake-up last week when center Darrian Dalcourt left after the first series with an ankle injury. Chris Owens moved to center and Damieon George took over at right tackle. The Crimson Tide rushed for just 6 yards and Bryce Young was sacked five times. Dalcourt was listed day-to-day.
2. Top of the list: Will Anderson totaled 12 tackles, including four for a loss with 1½ sacks last week against LSU. The sophomore is the SEC leader with 19½ tackles for loss and 10½ sacks. He is also the national leader in tackles for loss, ahead of Utah's Devin Lloyd. Anderson is second in the nation in sacks, half a sack back of Kansas State's Felix Anudike-Uzomah.
3. Time to panic? Teams always go through some struggles in the course of the season. But those issues should be corrected by November. It’s Week 10 and the Crimson Tide is still not playing with consistency.
“It didn't look like an Alabama team out there in some phases of our team,” coach Nick Saban said of the 20-14 win against LSU.
4. Streak over: Alabama set the all-time FBS record for scoring at least 30 points in consecutive games with 34 following the Tide’s 52-24 win against Tennessee on Oct. 23. The streak quickly ended last week in a 20-14 win against LSU.
--
Key matchup
UA offensive line vs. NM State defensive line
There is nothing the Aggies can point to as an advantage over Alabama. But the Crimson Tide did have issues on the offensive line last week. In fact, the line has been inconsistent all season.
--
Player of the week
Brian Robinson, RB
After an abysmal 18 rushing yards on 13 carries last week, expect Robinson to run wild this weekend. The Aggies allow 177 rushing yards per game and 5 yards per carry.
--
By the numbers
29: Alabama has 29 passing touchdowns while New Mexico State has 24 total touchdowns this season.
185: Voting is still weeks away, but Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is the leading Heisman Trophy candidate, according to Vegas Insider, with the odds at plus 185. Michigan State running back Kenneth Walker is second at plus 300.
$1.9 million: New Mexico State will get $1.9 million to come to Tuscaloosa and play the Crimson Tide.
--
Prediction
Alabama 63, New Mexico State 7
It’s not an off week for Alabama, but with the Aggies as the opponent it might as well be. If Alabama has any issues at all Saturday then there is cause for concern. The biggest obstacle Alabama has is keeping everyone healthy. The sooner the backups can get into the game the better.
— Edwin Stanton
