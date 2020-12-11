When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Where: Fayetteville, Arkansas
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: No line
Records: Alabama (9-0), Arkansas (3-6)
The series: Alabama leads 23-7
Four-down territory
1. The award goes to...: Landon Dickerson put on quite the acting display last week against LSU when Tiger defender Neil Farrell Jr. butted facemasks with the Crimson Tide center. Dickerson playfully fell backward as if Farrell had done serious damage.
“I’m glad Landon is out there having fun because it makes it great for everybody else,” quarterback Mac Jones said.
2. Hog roast: Alabama has dominated the series with Arkansas, particularly in the Nick Saban era. In 13 meetings Alabama has outscored the Razorbacks 535-197. That’s an average of 41 points per game for Alabama to 15 for Arkansas.
3. Safety net: Jones hasn’t had to worry too much about the pass rush this season. The offensive line has kept him well protected, allowing just eight sacks. Backup Bryce Young has been sacked six times for 14 total, which is third best in the SEC behind Florida (10) and Texas A&M (4).
4. Bombs away: Jones has completed a pass of 40-plus yards in every game but one (Kentucky). His top completions in every game are 90, 87, 66, 65, 53, 46, 45, 45 and 34. Jaylen Waddle, who had a season-ending injury in the fifth game, had four of those top catches.
Key matchup
Alabama red-zone offense vs. Arkansas red-zone defense
The Razorbacks give up 33 points per game, but not in the red zone. Arkansas is third in the SEC, allowing 25 touchdowns and six field goals in 40 red-zone trips. Alabama is 44-of-48 in the red zone with 36 touchdowns.
Player of the week
DeVonta Smith, WR
It has to be Smith, who needs just 50 yards to set the school record for career receiving yards. He should get that and more Saturday. He’s already the school leader for career receiving touchdowns (38).
By the numbers
10: Alabama averaged an NCAA-best 24 yards per punt return last season with Jaylen Waddle. Without him this season Alabama averages 10 yards per return.
57: Third down was a big issue last season, with the Crimson Tide converting 52% of the time. This season is slightly better with a 57% clip.
59: Alabama’s offense has scored 59 touchdowns, which is well short of the school-record 88 in 2018. The Tide has an outside chance at the record with three games, and a potential fourth game, remaining.
Prediction
Alabama 63, Arkansas 10
This one had potential early in the season when Arkansas was hanging in as best it could with a 3-3 record. Three straight losses have erased that enthusiasm, even though two of them were close. Still, Alabama has the No. 1 scoring offense (for teams with six or more games) and No. 1 scoring defense in the land. That’s a recipe for disaster for the Razorbacks.
— Edwin Stanton
