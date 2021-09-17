When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Gainesville, Florida
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 14½
Records: Alabama (2-0), Florida (2-0)
The series: Alabama leads 27-14
--
Four-down territory
1. Reckoning: Coach Nick Saban warned the Crimson Tide about not taking accountability following last week’s penalty-laced 48-14 win over Mercer. Through two games Alabama has been flagged 17 times for 176 yards.
“Maybe we need more of this. When I was growing up, I worked for my dad, and every day at dinner he would (pound) the table and there was a reckoning for everything you were supposed to do that day,” Saban said. “If you didn’t do any of those things right, you were going to do them again.
“We might need a little of that somewhere along the line.”
2. Shrinking depth: Linebacker Christopher Allen was lost for the season with a Week 1 injury and Will Anderson Jr. left the Mercer game in the second half with a knee issue. That’s two key pieces of the Alabama defense missing. Freshman Dallas Turner took over for Anderson while sophomore Drew Sanders is in for Allen. Anderson is questionable for the Florida game.
3. Dueling QBs: Alabama has to prepare for two Gator quarterbacks with different skill sets. Emory Jones is a passing QB while Anthony Richardson (6-4, 236) is an effective runner with a team-leading 275 yards.
4. Not a regular matchup: This is just the eighth time the Tide and Gators have met in a regularly scheduled game since the SEC went to divisions in 1992. However, the teams have faced off in 10 SEC championship games, including last year's 52-46 Alabama victory.
--
Key matchup
UA linebackers vs. UF quarterback Anthony Richardson
With the loss of two veteran linebackers (Will Anderson Jr. and Christopher Allen), Alabama will have its hands full trying to stop Richardson. The big freshman is hard to bring down, and Alabama can’t afford to let him get loose.
--
Player of the week
Bryce Young, QB
The sophomore has done what has been asked of him and he’s settled in nicely as the starter in the first two games. He’ll have to step it up on the road Saturday. He should have a big day against a Gator secondary that allows 224 yards a game.
--
By the numbers
2011: The last time Alabama played the Gators in Gainesville. The Crimson Tide has played in The Swamp just twice over the past 20 years with a 38-10 win in 2011 and a 28-13 loss in 2006. Alabama is 8-2 overall in Gainesville.
4: Of Alabama’s five defensive turnovers, four are via interception. Florida QB Emory Jones already has four picks this season as well.
19: Last week, kicker Will Reichard missed his first field goal since September 2019, ending his streak at 19. He missed from 34 yards, but made his next attempt from 40 yards.
--
Prediction
Alabama 35, Florida 17
It won’t resemble the clash from a season ago in the SEC title game, but the result should be the same. Alabama still has more weapons that Florida and the defense is too sound. The home crowd helps Florida but it’s just not enough to hold back another star-studded Crimson Tide team.
— Edwin Stanton
