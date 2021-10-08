When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: College Station, Texas
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 17
Records: Alabama (5-0, 2-0 SEC), Texas A&M (3-2, 0-2)
The series: Alabama leads 11-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Karate kids: Receivers always have some type of choreographed touchdown celebration. Last year, Alabama wideouts played air guitar. The year before, it was a special handshake. This year, it’s mimicking the crane kick from the movie The Karate Kid.
“I don’t know why karate, but it’s just something we came up with,” receiver Jameson Williams said. “There is no meaning behind it. It’s just us having fun.”
2. Hot start: Alabama’s offense sets the tone in the first quarter, outscoring opponents 73-3. Alabama has scored touchdowns on nine straight first-quarter drives the past three games, and 11 of 14 drives this season. Alabama has a 76-16 second-quarter edge.
3. Next man up: Backup running back Jase McClellan was lost for the season after an injury against Ole Miss. He was the team's second-leading rusher behind Brian Robinson Jr. Roydell Williams has seen increased playing time the last several games and could be the one to fill the void. There is also Trey Sanders, but he hasn’t played the last three games.
“Jase is a very good player, did a great job as a runner, as well as a blocker, as well as a very good special teams player,” coach Nick Saban said this week. “Trey Sanders is going to get more opportunity now and he’s got to be able to step up and continue to make progress, as well.”
4. Old-school Tide: Robinson carried a career-high 36 times last week against Ole Miss. He also rushed for a personal best 171 yards with four touchdowns. The 36 attempts ties the most carries by a Crimson Tide running back since Derrick Henry in 2016.
--
Key matchup
A&M RB Isaiah Spiller vs. Alabama LB Will Anderson
The Aggies' passing game is not good — seven interceptions in five games. Spiller will have to be the workhorse. He gets about 90 yards a game, but will have to top that against Alabama, led by “The Terminator” Will Anderson (11 tackles for loss among 33 tackles).
--
Player of the week
Jameson Williams, WR
Last week, the game plan was to run the ball down Ole Miss’ throat. Mission accomplished. This week Alabama will take to the air to control the game. Williams is Alabama’s top receiver with 365 yards and three touchdowns. He’s also the fastest, which will make a long day for Aggie defensive backs.
--
By the numbers
7: Number of touchdown catches for Alabama tight ends of the offenses 18 receiving touchdowns, including five from Cameron Latu. Alabama fans always complain about the tight ends not being involved. They can’t say that this year.
17: Mac Who? The big storyline for 2021 was whether Bryce Young could pick up where Mac Jones left off last season at quarterback. Through his first five starts Young has 17 touchdown passes. Jones had 12 through his first five games in 2020.
30: It isn’t as prolific as last season’s offense, but Alabama is among the best in the country in scoring. The Crimson Tide has 30 touchdowns, which is No. 3 in the nation behind Pittsburgh and Coastal Carolina.
--
Prediction
Alabama 45, Texas A&M 17
Two weeks ago this looked like it could be the best matchup of the season. Then the Aggies got exposed and now it looks like it’s going to be another Alabama cakewalk. There might be some struggles here and there for Alabama, but don't expect that to last long.
— Edwin Stanton
