When: 11 a.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (1-0), Texas (1-0)
TV/radio: FOX/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Texas leads series 7-1-1
Four-down territory
1. Leg work: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young rushed for a career-high 100 yards in the season opener, including one run of 63 yards. His prior best was 16 yards last season. Don’t expect Young to replicate that accomplishment on a routine basis. “I just do what’s best for the team and take whatever the defense gives me,” Young said. “That (100-yard game) was interesting and something I definitely wasn’t planning on.” His 63-yard run was the longest for Alabama against Utah State, topping running back Jahmyr Gibbs’ 58-yard run.
2. Sark warning: The Crimson Tide will see an old friend across the sidelines in Austin. Texas coach Steve Sarkisian was Alabama’s offensive coordinator during its 2020 national title season. He was an analyst for Alabama for two years (2015-16) before leaving for the NFL and returning with the Tide. Alabama led the country in several offensive categories during Sarkisian’s tenure. “Sark is a very bright guy, well organized and did an outstanding job when he was here,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “He’s got a good system and understands defenses. He knows what he wants to do on offense against a certain defense and implements those things in the game — motion, adjustments — to get the look he likes to have and run that particular play against it.”
3. Feeling the heat: The kickoff forecast for the game in Austin is 95 degrees with 54% humidity. Texas native and Crimson Tide running back Jase McClellan was asked about the Texas heat and how Alabama can cope with it. “I would say it’s hotter (in Tuscaloosa) during fall camp,” McClellan said. As far as dealing with a hostile environment, Alabama offensive lineman Darrian Dalcourt isn’t too worried. The experience at Florida last year served as a valuable educational experience. “It’s going to be a loud game, we’re going to be ready for it.” Linebacker Henry To’oTo’o actually likes the road environment because the crowd doesn’t make noise when the home team offense is on the field. “When we are at home, we can’t really hear anything because the crowd is going crazy to make it hard for their offense," he said.
4. Different directions: The last time Texas and Alabama met was for the national championship for the 2009 season. Alabama won its first title since 1992 and has been a national power ever since. Alabama’s record is 151-17 with five more national titles since then. Meanwhile, Texas has a record of 84-67 with four coaching changes in that span. Before the 2009 season, Texas had eight 10-win seasons and won the 2005 national title under Mack Brown.
Key Matchup
Alabama LB Will Anderson vs. Texas RB Bijan Robinson
Anderson is among the top linebackers in the country and the reigning Nagurski Award winner. He led the nation in tackles for loss last season and has been mentioned in the Heisman conversation. Robinson ran for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns in 2021 and is off to a nice start with 71 yards on 10 carries and a touchdown in last week’s win over Louisiana-Monroe.
Player of the week
Jermaine Burton, WR
The Georgia transfer made a splash in his Crimson Tide debut with five catches, including two for touchdowns. He could become one of quarterback Bryce Young’s top targets this season.
By the numbers
4: Bryce Young connected on five touchdown passes in the opener. That gives him four career games with five passing touchdowns. The record is six (Ole Miss, 2019) by Tua Tagovailoa.
5: Texas has played the No. 1 team 16 times and has won five. The most recent time the Longhorns knocked off No. 1 was Oklahoma in 2008.
8: Alabama has won eight times when ESPN’s Gameday visits the opposing school’s campus. Alabama has lost five times. Overall, Alabama has a 34-18 Gameday record.
25: The 55-0 win against Utah State last week gives Alabama 25 shutouts in the Nick Saban era. The last shutout was in 2020 against Mississippi State (41-0).
Prediction
Alabama 35, Texas 13
We’ll get to see how good this Alabama defense can be after Saturday. Last week’s shutout against outmatched Utah State was nice, but not that impressive. Texas will be different, especially since Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian knows a thing or two about the Alabama defense. Alabama’s run game has to step it up after a shaky start last week. The offense can’t rely on Bryce Young every game.
