When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 17
Records: No. 1 Alabama (10-0), No. 11 Florida (8-2)
The series: Alabama leads 27-14
--
Four-down territory
1. Mac the Master: QB Mac Jones, along with 10 other Crimson Tide seniors, returned in time to Tuscaloosa following last week’s game at Arkansas to attend graduation ceremonies. Jones earned his Master's degree.
“It was a really cool experience,” Jones said. “A big shoutout to Alabama for getting that done.”
2. Silent Smith: Receiver DeVonta Smith was tight-lipped when asked about the Florida shoe-throwing incident vs. LSU last week. He also didn’t want to talk about how an Arkansas player "gator-rolled" his leg on a punt return. He answered both questions the same.
“No comment,” Smith said.
3. Fightin’ words: Auburn’s Bo Nix made some bulletin board material before the Iron Bowl when he suggested Alabama QB Mac Jones was a good game manager. That didn’t sit well with Jones’ offensive teammates. Florida coach Dan Mullen made similar comments this week.
“He does a great job managing their offense, distributing the ball to all the different play-makers, getting them in the right plays at the right time, taking what the defense gives him,” Mullen said of Jones.
4. Where did that come from?: Through Alabama’s first eight games, the defense totaled 14 sacks. The Crimson Tide had 13 the past two games, including eight last week against Arkansas.
"We are just gaining confidence as the season goes on,” Alabama defensive back Patrick Surtain Jr. said.
--
Key matchup
Alabama QB Mac Jones vs. Florida QB Kyle Trask
Last week’s Florida loss to LSU took the luster off this matchup of Heisman Trophy contenders. Still, Jones and Trask are premier QBs who can state their case for college football’s top individual award. Slight advantage for Jones, who has another Heisman candidate, DeVonta Smith, at his disposal. Also, Trask has to face a tougher defense.
--
Player of the week
Patrick Sartain Jr., DB
Expect Kyle Trask to throw the ball deep and test Alabama’s secondary, and expect Surtain to meet the challenge and deliver. Surtain has just one interception, but leads the team with eight pass breakups. He’ll have plenty of chances for both against a Gator team that averages nearly 400 passing yards a game.
By the numbers
187: Najee Harris has 1,084 rushing yards for Alabama this season while the entire Gator squad has 1,271, which is a difference of just 187 yards.
3: DeVonta Smith’s punt return for a touchdown last week was the first of the year for Alabama. The Crimson Tide has returned a punt for a score in three straight seasons.
3: Florida’s Kyle Trask has thrown five interceptions, three of which were returned for touchdowns. None of Mac Jones’ three interceptions were pick-sixes.
1: Alabama has scored in every quarter this season except one — the third quarter against Mississippi State.
--
Prediction
Alabama 45, Florida 17
Florida’s national title hopes were kicked to the curb with last week’s stunning loss to LSU. The Gators have motivation to play for a conference title, but the loss has got to sting, and can’t be easy to get over. The Gator loss could have also given Alabama a glimpse at what can happen when you lose your focus. Don’t expect Alabama to lay off the gas for this one.
— Edwin Stanton
