When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV/radio: ABC/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 18
2020 records: Alabama (13-0), Miami (8-3)
The series: Alabama leads 14-3
Four-down territory
1. Bell cow back: Alabama’s used to having a go-to running back. Najee Harris was the guy the past two seasons. It was Damien Harris before that. Then Derrick Henry, TJ Yeldon, Eddie Lacy; the list goes on. Brian Robinson Jr. might be the guy this year, but it could also be a platoon of backs with Trey Sanders, Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams in the mix.
2. Thinking of home: Defensive lineman Phidarian Mathis had his mind focused on Miami this week. But he was also thinking about family and friends in his home state of Louisiana, which was hit by Hurricane Ida. “Everybody in my family is OK, but I’m praying for Louisiana and those affected by (the hurricane)," Mathis said. "I just want to tell everybody to keep their prayers for everyone in Louisiana.” Mathis is from Wisner, Louisiana, about 120 miles up the Mississippi River from Baton Rouge.
3. Young options: The receiver position is loaded. Despite losing Heisman Trophy winner DeVonta Smith, Alabama returns a potential big-time receiver in John Metchie III. There are also a slew of younger and incoming players that could make their mark. Look out for Traeshon Holden, Jameson Williams, Ja'Corey Brooks, Javon Baker, Jacoby Boykins, Agive Hall, Thaiu Jones-Bell, JoJo Earle and Christian Leary. Not all of them will play, but one or two of them will, and could be the next rising star.
4. Emerging leader(s): Patrick Surtain was the clear captain of the secondary last season. He's in the NFL, and Alabama is searching for the next leader. Safety Jordan Battle is an easy choice to fill that role. He made a big impact as a sophomore starter. But don’t count out defensive backs Josh Jobe or Jalyn Armour-Davis. Both stepped up last season and received high praise from Nick Saban in the spring and fall.
Key matchup
Bryce Young vs Miami defense
The sophomore quarterback received praise from coach Nick Saban during training camp. Saturday won’t be practice, however. Young gets his first experience as the starter. He’s going to feel pressure (and won’t be wearing a non-contact jersey) and has to make quick decisions. Can he handle it?
Player of the week
Will Anderson Jr., LB
The sophomore was hyped as the next big thing in the offseason. Seven sacks as a true freshman backs up that claim. Miami’s offensive line wasn’t the best with the pass rush last season (30 sacks), so the quick and agile Anderson has a shot for a big game.
By the numbers
2001: The last time Alabama lost a season opener. That was against UCLA
10: Number of players Alabama lost to the NFL draft, including five first-rounders. There are backups ready to take their place, but losing that much talent off a roster hurts.
14, 84: Will Reichard was perfect last season with 14 field goals and 84 extra points. Will the streak continue?
Prediction
Alabama 42, Miami 14
It’s the first time these two teams have met since the 1993 Sugar Bowl. That was also a neutral-site game, and it was for the national title. Unlike then, Alabama is the favorite. Just like then, Alabama should win this game without any real challenge.
— Edwin Stanton
