When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Indianapolis
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
Records: Alabama (13-1), Georgia (13-1)
The line: Georgia by 3
The series: Alabama leads 42-25-4
Four-down territory
1. You, again? Alabama has won seven straight games against Georgia. That streak, started in 2008, includes three regular-season games, three SEC championship games and a national title game. Georgia’s last win against the Tide was 2007 in overtime.
2. More rat poison: Georgia was favored over Alabama in the SEC title game last month but lost. After the game, Crimson Tide coach Nick Saban called the hoopla predicting Alabama’s demise rat poison — the “yummy” kind that fueled his team. Georgia is favored again, but Saban talked about respect this time.
“Being an underdog is being an underdog,” Saban said. “They have a really good team that's very well respected. We have a tremendous amount of respect for them.”
3. Happy anniversary: It was 15 years ago on Jan. 3 when Saban came to Tuscaloosa as Alabama’s football coach. He’s won six national titles and eight SEC titles. He doesn’t remember much from that January day except a lot of people at the airport to greet him.
“I'm 70 years old, so I don't think I have any form of dementia or anything like that,” Saban said. “But I can't really remember what happened 15 years ago. I don't even remember any emotions that I had 15 years ago. Been a lot of games. So, it's kind of hard to remember, but it's been a very good experience here.”
4. Workhorse: Brian Robinson Jr.’s 204 yards in last week’s Cotton Bowl moved him to 11th on the Crimson Tide’s all-time rushing list. He’s at 2,630 yards and needs 112 yards to break into the top 10. He averages 97 yards a game, but rushed for 55 on 16 attempts against Georgia in the first meeting this season.
Key matchup
Alabama defense vs. Georgia TE Brock Bowers
Bowers, a freshman, had a huge impact in the SEC title game. He caught 10 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown. With another touchdown catch in the playoff semifinals against Michigan, Bowers set a Georgia school record with 12 this season. Neither the Crimson Tide secondary or linebackers had success covering Bowers. That has to change in Indy or Georgia’s walking out with the title.
Player of the week
Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
Bennett was overshadowed by Alabama’s Bryce Young in the SEC title game. Bennett’s 340 passing yards and three touchdowns is a heck of a game by any standard. But Alabama got the win and Young set an SEC title game record with 421 yards and three scores. Bennett is coming off an impressive Orange Bowl win and should find a way to beat Alabama in the rematch.
By the numbers
1: Alabama quarterback Bryce Young is No. 1 in school history for most passing yards (4,503) and touchdowns (46) in a season. He eclipsed both marks in the playoff game against Cincinnati.
8: Alabama is playing for the eighth time in the nine-year history of the College Football Playoff. The Tide’s lone absence from the playoff was 2019. Alabama’s reached six championship games and won three titles in that span.
17½: Alabama linebacker Will Anderson Jr. has 17½ sacks this season, a half-sack away from tying Derrick Thomas (1987) for second in a season in school history. Thomas holds the No. 1 spot at 27 sacks (1988).
Prediction
Georgia 31, Alabama 21
This is like the scenario Alabama faced in 2011. The Tide lost to LSU in the regular season but crushed the Tigers in the national title game. Georgia is in the same situation after getting whipped by the Tide a month ago in the SEC title game. The Bulldogs shouldn’t be surprised by Alabama this time and have no excuse to play flat. Alabama won’t score as easily in the rematch, and it won’t have much success running the ball.
— Edwin Stanton
