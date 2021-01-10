When: 7 p.m. Monday
Where: Miami Gardens, Florida
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 7½
Records: No. 1 Alabama (12-0), No. 3 Ohio State (7-0)
The series: Alabama leads 3-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Business as usual: A day after the Tide’s Rose Bowl win, Steve Sarkisian accepted the head coaching job at Texas. The last time an offensive coordinator was hired away from Alabama before a national title game was in 2018 after Mike Locksley accepted a head coaching job with Maryland. Alabama lost to Clemson in that title game.
“Everyone is happy for Coach Sark,” Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith said. “That's part of the business. But he's going to be here with us throughout this last game, and we're trying to finish things the right way.”
2. Just play ball: Alabama played in Miami two years ago against Oklahoma in the Orange Bowl semifinal. Smith had six catches for 104 yards and a touchdown in that Alabama win. He’s familiar with the venue, but that’s not a big deal.
“It really doesn’t matter where we play at. Just spot the ball, I'm ready,” Smith said.
3. Rise up: Alabama running back Najee Harris and Ohio State running back Trey Sermon each did a hurdle during the semifinals last week. Harris cleared a Notre Dame defender on his way to a 53-yard gain while Sermon couldn’t quite get over a Clemson defender and was tackled.
4. Second wind: Alabama’s offense has scored 201 points in the second quarter this season, and Ohio State has 104. That’s the highest-scoring quarter for both teams.
Ohio State has given up just 20 second-quarter points while Alabama has allowed 82.
--
Key matchup
Alabama QB Mac Jones vs. Ohio State QB Justin Fields
Both quarterbacks have elite receivers to throw to, and Jones could have Jaylen Waddle back in the mix. He hasn’t played since an injury against Tennessee in October. Fields has the advantage with mobility, but Jones has the edge with arm strength and accuracy.
--
Player of the week
DeVonta Smith, WR
If you want to be a legendary player you have to make plays when it counts. There is no bigger stage in college football than the national title game. Smith showed out in every game he’s played, including the SEC title game and the Rose Bowl. He should be more than motivated for a matchup with Ohio State with a championship on the line.
--
By the numbers
2: Alabama and Ohio State are the only two teams in college football without a loss in the 2020 season.
22: Ohio State’s defense allows 22 points per game, the second lowest total of an Alabama opponent this season. Georgia, at 20 points per game, lost to Alabama 41-24.
30: In 12 games Alabama has punted the ball just 30 times. That’s still not the best in the country, not even in the SEC. Florida has punted 29 times.
--
Prediction
Alabama 45, Ohio State 31
Say what you want about the Buckeyes’ lack of games this season, but this team is deserving of a shot at Alabama for the title after humiliating Clemson. No team has knocked Alabama out of rhythm this season, and Ohio State likely won’t be able to do it in Miami. Only self-inflicted mistakes can bring Alabama down, something it rarely does.
— Edwin Stanton
