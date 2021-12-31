When: 2:30 p.m. today
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
Records: Alabama (12-1), Cincinnati (13-0)
The line: Alabama by 13½
The series: Alabama leads 5-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Familiar face: Jerome Ford is the Bearcats’ leading rusher with 1,263 yards and 19 touchdowns. He was a member of the Crimson Tide in 2019 until transferring to Cincinnati. He’s given the Bearcats a boost in the run game and ran for 187 yards in the America Athletic Conference title game against a Houston defense that has allowed just 100 rushing yards a game.
And Ford seemed ready for an obvious question this week over playing his former team. "I am a Bearcat," Ford told reporters. "And I would kind of appreciate it if people stop calling me the Alabama transfer. I'm a Cincinnati Bearcat."
2. Go deep: Jameson Williams caught two touchdown passes of more than 50 yards in the SEC title game against Georgia. For the season, Williams, Alabama’s leading receiver with 1,445 yards and 15 touchdowns, has 11 catches of 50-plus yards. He has four catches of 75 or more yards.
3. Ground up: Opponents have scored eight rushing touchdowns against Alabama this season. That’s tied for fifth in the nation. The Crimson Tide has the fourth-best overall run defense in the country, too. Cincinnati counters with an offense that has 34 rushing touchdowns (tied for ninth in the country), including 19 by Jerome Ford.
4. Don’t forget about him: The spotlight is on Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young and the Alabama offense, but Cincinnati’s quarterback is no scrub. Desmond Ridder has completed 66 percent of his passes for 3,190 yards and 30 touchdowns. Ridder can run, too. He’s the second-leading rusher for the Bearcats with 371 yards and six touchdowns.
--
Key matchup
Alabama defensive line vs. Cincinnati offensive line
The offense is what makes Cincinnati so special. This team took Georgia to the wire in the Chick-fil-a Bowl last year, so it can do the same with Alabama. The key for Alabama is keeping Desmond Ridder uncomfortable in the pocket and forcing him into bad decisions. If they can’t win the battle up front with the Cincy offensive line, the Bearcats can score a lot of points.
--
Player of the week
Jameson Williams, WR
It’s no secret Williams will be the top target for Bryce Young since John Metchie sustained a season-ending injury in the SEC title game. Williams is too big a threat not to use, and will likely have success against a Cincy secondary not ready for this kind of speed.
--
By the numbers
3: Three more touchdown passes and Bryce Young will take over the top spot for most TD passes in a season for Alabama.
6: The Crimson Tide is unbeaten inside AT&T Stadium. Since 2012, Alabama is 6-0, including a win last year against Notre Dame in the Rose Bowl playoff game.
7: Alabama is making its seventh appearance in the eight-year history of the college playoff. Cincinnati is the first non-Power 5 conference team to get a playoff spot.
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Cincinnati 24
Alabama’s been here so many times before, reaching the title game is almost a formality. Of the six previous times it reached the playoffs, Alabama failed to make it to the championship game just once — the first year of the format in 2014. Cincinnati deserves to be here, but the pressure of the big stage might be too much. Besides, Alabama has too much talent, including a Heisman Trophy winner.
— Edwin Stanton
