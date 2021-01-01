When: 3 p.m. today
Where: Arlington, Texas
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 20
Records: No. 1 Alabama (11-0), No. 4 Notre Dame (10-1)
The series: Notre Dame leads 5-2
Four-down territory
1. Under pressure: Freshman linebacker Will Anderson leads Alabama's defense with seven sacks and is tops in the nation with 52 quarterback hurries. He's also second in the nation with 14 QB hits.
2. Unexpected positive: COVID-19 has made the 2020 season difficult to manage, but one plus did come out of it with summer Zoom meetings.
Alabama’s younger players, particularly freshman starting defensive back Malachi Moore, benefited greatly.
“That was huge,” defensive coordinator Pete Golding said. “When he came into fall camp, his knowledge of the overall defense was not of an incoming freshman.”
3. Finally, a Rydeout: Running back Najee Harris has been adamant this season that he’s a member of the Crimson Tide’s elite “Rydeout” corps, a nickname for Tide receivers. After he caught five passes, three for touchdowns, in the SEC title game, Tide receivers have welcomed him into the club.
“The first practice after the game, they finally accepted me,” Harris said. “They said, ‘You are a Rydeout now, Najee.’ So, I tip my hat to that.”
4. No Heisman, no problem: Alabama’s got two players up for the Heisman Trophy in Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith. Harris was a strong contender, but finished fifth in the voting. He’s not too upset about it.
“The Heisman thing, I’m not tripping at all,” he said. “The two guys we got in there now is good enough. I play my part when my name is called."
Key matchup
Alabama RB Najee Harris vs. Notre Dame RB Kyren Williams
One or both could play a key role in the outcome. That was the case two weeks ago. Harris ran for 178 yards and accounted for five touchdowns in Alabama’s SEC title win. Williams rushed for just 50 yards in the Irish loss to Clemson for the ACC title. He ran for 140 in Notre Dame’s regular-season win against Clemson.
Player of the week
DeVonta Smith, WR
When Smith is targeted, no defense has stopped him this season. He has made it look way too easy the past several games. Defensive coordinator Pete Golding said Smith is one of those players with a high football IQ and seems to know what to do on every play and how to put himself in the right spot. He should be able to do that against Notre Dame.
By the numbers
6.06: Yards per carry by running back Najee Harris, which is third on the school’s all-time list (Damien Harris, 6.44).
39: Alabama has a 39-game win streak when scoring on its opening drive. The Tide’s last loss after scoring on its first drive was against Oklahoma in 2014.
73: Alabama touchdowns, which leads the nation.
Prediction
Alabama 44, Notre Dame 24
No, this game won’t be as easy as it was in 2012 when the Crimson Tide crushed the Irish 42-14 for the national title. Alabama does have too much firepower and more of an advantage on defense, however. Notre Dame may have success stopping the run game, but there is doubt it can slow down Mac Jones and DeVonta Smith.
— Edwin Stanton
