When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (7-2, 4-2 SEC), Ole Miss (8-1, 4-1)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 57-10-2
Four-down territory
1. Out of the running: Alabama has been a college playoff participant since the existence of the format in 2014, except for 2019. You can add the 2022 season to the list. With two regular-season losses, Alabama is out of the running, barring a cataclysmic collapse by LSU and a few other teams down the stretch. Regular-season losses are rare for Alabama in the Nick Saban era. The Tide had two in 2019, three in 2010 and six in Saban’s first season in 2007. Alabama had one or none in Saban’s other 12 seasons.
2. Touchy subject: Remember when a Saban video clip went viral following a game a few years back? Sideline reporter Maria Taylor asked him to comment on the quarterback situation between Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts and Saban responded, “I’m not going to, so quit asking.” A question about offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien, the play calling and offensive production was met with similar sentiment this week. “I’m not going to analyze somebody publicly, good, bad or indifferent,” Saban said. “We’re all working hard together, we’re all responsible for what we do.”
3. GOAT fuel: After Alabama’s loss to LSU, SEC Network’s Paul Finebaum made some comments to the effect of the Alabama dynasty nearing the end. Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin, who was offensive coordinator for Saban at Alabama for two seasons, talked about Finebaum’s comments this week. “I texted Finebaum on the way over here when I saw his quotes and he says the Nick Saban dynasty is over, and all that. Every time he says this, I tell him — I call it, like, GOAT fuel. The opposite of rat poison. You’re just like, giving the GOAT fuel, which for him, that works.”
4. Triple threat: It’s hard to imagine a Kiffin-coached offense being a running threat, but that’s what Alabama’s facing on Saturday. Quinshon Judkins is second in the SEC with 1,036 yards and has 13 touchdowns. Then there’s Zach Evans with 680 yards and quarterback Jaxson Dart with 473. Alabama’s usually reliable at stopping the run (104 yards per game), but not so much when you throw in a mobile quarterback while playing on the road. UA allowed 187 yards against Arkansas, 182 against Tennessee and 185 last week to LSU.
Key matchup
UA RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Ole Miss RB Quinshon Judkins
We’ve got a premier matchup with these two. Gibbs is a threat out of the backfield with his 771 yards (fourth in the SEC) and six touchdowns. He’s also an extra receiver with 39 catches for 365 yards (third on the team) and three touchdowns. Judkins is a punishing runner with 1,036 yards and 13 TDs. He’s topped 100 yards six times this season.
Player of the week
Byron Young, DL
Young seemed to be in the backfield disrupting plays all night last week. He had a sack and a couple of tackles for loss. He’s starting to come up big for Alabama, and the defense needs all the help it can get right now getting off the field.
By the numbers
3: Alabama’s had the game result come down to the final play three times this season. Alabama beat Texas A&M on a last-second goal-line stand, lost to Tennessee on a field goal and lost to LSU on a two-point conversion in overtime. Alabama did beat Texas on a field goal with 10 seconds left in the game.
5: Alabama went five straight quarters without a touchdown (second half against Mississippi State, first three quarters against LSU). Alabama scored five field goals in that stretch before scoring two touchdowns in the fourth quarter at LSU.
7: Alabama enters the matchup with Ole Miss with 29 sacks. Ole Miss has allowed just seven sacks this season.
51: Number of pass attempts for Bryce Young in last week’s loss to LSU. It’s the second-most attempts by Young this season (Tennessee, 52). Alabama lost both those games.
Prediction
Alabama 35, Ole Miss 24
Two regular-season losses have some questioning whether the Alabama dynasty is fading away. That seems a bit rash considering Alabama has played in six of the last seven national title games and won three of them. It may be too soon to make that call, but Alabama hasn’t had back-to-back losses since 2008, so it might be a safe bet that the Crimson Tide handles its business.
