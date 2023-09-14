When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
TV/radio: ABC/FM-93.9, AM-920
Records: Alabama (1-1), South Florida (1-1)
The series: Alabama leads 1-0
Four-down territory
1. It’s an issue again: In the first game of the season for Alabama, one of the most penalized teams in the country last year, had just two penalties. Against Texas, however, bad habits returned and the Crimson Tide was flagged 10 times, including two that negated touchdowns. “It’s not a secret, we did not execute on a consistent basis and had too many turnovers, penalties and mental errors on defense,” coach Nick Saban said. “But I think all these things are fixable.”
2. Decision time: Quarterback Jalen Milroe struggled in the loss to Texas with two interceptions that led to 10 Longhorn points. The decision to bring in Tyler Buchner was discussed, but Saban opted to leave in Milroe to finish the game. Can we expect to see Buchner or even Ty Simpson on Saturday? “We feel good about how he’s continued to improve and develop and gain confidence in what he’s doing, and have a good feeling around teammates and receivers,” Saban said.
3. Two for one: It’s a bit unusual for Alabama to hit the road to face a team like USF. The way the Crimson Tide’s contract with South Florida is structured, Alabama visits the Bulls this weekend and will host USF in 2024 and 2026. “It’s not easy to find people that will play you,” Saban said. “Sometimes you have to give and take to try and get those games where we have a quality home schedule.”
4. Seeing red: If history is any indication, South Florida’s hopes of an upset aren’t looking too good. In the Saban era, Alabama doesn’t often lose two games in a season. Losing back-to-back games (2006, 2008, 2013) is more uncommon. “I would be shocked if this team doesn’t respond in a really positive way,” Saban said. Offensive lineman Tyler Booker was sure to put Saban’s mind at ease with where the team’s mindset is this week. “We’re (peeved) off, I’m not going to lie,” Booker said. Following a loss in the regular season, Alabama is 13-1 and has outscored opponents 460-160.
Key matchup
UA QB Jalen Milroe vs. USF QB Byrum Brown
Both are big, strong, mobile athletes. Milroe is coming off a not-so-great performance while Brown led the Bulls to a win last week. Milroe has passed for 449 yards with five touchdowns while Brown has thrown for 363 yards and five touchdowns.
Player of the week
Jermaine Burton, WR
The senior scored three touchdowns last week, but only one counted. The other two were negated by penalties. Still, Burton leads the Tide with 120 receiving yards and two touchdowns. He’s due for a breakout game.
By the numbers
5: Alabama lost at home for just the fifth time since 2011 and ended a streak of 21 straight wins at Bryant-Denny Stadium by bowing to Texas.
12: Nick Saban has lost just 12 road games at Alabama with 57 wins. He has eight seasons with a perfect record on the road.
103: It didn’t happen last week, but Alabama’s defense since 2007 has kept opponents under 10 points 103 times, including 26 shutouts.
443: Kicker Will Reichard has 443 career points, just 11 points shy of the NCAA all-time lead (Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt, 454).
Prediction
Alabama 45, South Florida 12
An Alabama loss does a lot to stir up fans on social media. But it’s not just the fans that get upset; the players get angry, too. Alabama will win this one pretty handily, but that doesn’t change the fact there are issues with this team, particularly the offensive line and decision making by the quarterback. The defensive line isn’t getting movement up front either. If the problems continue, it’s going to be a painful season.
