When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Texas leads 7-2-1
Four-down territory
1. Early test: Alabama was already down a defensive back (DeVonta Smith) heading into last week's Middle Tennessee game. Malachi Moore and Jaylen Key sustained injuries during the game and might be out for Texas. Backups Trey Amos, Earl Little II and Kristian Story all got playing time last week and will be key against Texas. “It's important that we develop young players and these guys have a chance to develop confidence which I think that just the fact that they got to play the game should help them to some degree,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said.
2. Enjoy your view: Turnabout is fair play, even in college football. A year ago, Texas put Alabama’s Million Dollar Band in the upper deck of the stadium for the game in Austin. The band refused to go. Texas’ allotment of 5,000 tickets for Saturday’s game is in the upper deck of Bryant-Denny Stadium. Opponents’ fans usually sit in the lower bowl near the north end zone.
3. Sark attack: Texas coach Steve Sarkisian helped Alabama win the 2020 national championship with a powerful offense. Sarkisian came close to knocking off Alabama last season with a backup quarterback. The Longhorns are stacked again under Sarkisian. “They make a lot of explosive plays," Saban said. "They've got good running backs. They've got a really good tight end. They're very good on defense. They play really good up front. They're physical.”
4. Lessons learned: In last season’s close win over Texas, Alabama's 100 yards in penalties was the glaring stat. Alabama also got tripped up on some big plays by the Longhorns. “I think you're always looking at what a team does technically and it's always most interesting to see what was their philosophy of what they did," Saban said. "I think you use that information as a history of maybe what you might see again, and other things that they did periodically that change.”
Key matchup
Alabama DBs vs. Texas WRs
The Crimson Tide secondary has a challenge facing Xavier Worthy, Jordan Whittington and Ja’Tavion Sanders. Worthy had almost 800 yards last year while Sanders and Whittington had over 600. Bama’s defensive backs, led by Kool-Aid McKinstry and Terrion Arnold, held MTSU to 127 passing yards last week.
Player of the week
Amari Niblack, TE
It’s no secret Alabama offensive coordinator Tommy Rees likes to use tight ends. He used all four last week. Niblack caught a touchdown pass last week, and that could be just the beginning.
By the numbers
1: In last week’s opener, Jalen Milroe became the first Alabama quarterback to rush for two scores and pass for three in a single game.
5: Alabama got two turnovers in the season’s first game. It took the Crimson Tide five games last year to get to two turnovers.
35: ESPN’s College GameDay will be in town for the game. Alabama is 35-19 all-time when the pregame show is in Tuscaloosa.
100: Nick Saban has 100 wins against ranked AP opponents.
Prediction
Alabama 28, Texas 17
We find out early whether this Alabama team is a contender for a national title or if this is a rebuilding year. The good news is Jalen Milroe played with poise last week, connected on some big passing plays and established himself as a leader. The defense set an aggressive tone, which it needs to do again against a great Longhorn offense.
