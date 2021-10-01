When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 14½
Records: Alabama (4-0, 1-0 SEC), Ole Miss (4-0, 0-0)
The series: Alabama leads 56-10-2
Four-down territory
1. Make ‘em count: Jameson Williams touched the ball four times last week against Southern Miss and scored three touchdowns and totaled 258 all-purpose yards. The receiver returned a school record two kickoffs for touchdowns (100 and 83 yards) and caught an 81-yard touchdown pass.
2. Racking up points: Last year’s meeting with Alabama and Ole Miss yielded a series record for total points (111, Alabama won 63-48), besting the previous mark (91 in 2016, Alabama won 48-43). Alabama has averaged nearly 60 points per game in the last five games vs. Ole Miss.
3. Is this the one?: Alabama coach Nick Saban is perfect against his former assistants (23-0) during his time at Alabama, including a 1-0 mark against Lane Kiffin (2020). Kiffin did come close to beating Saban in 2009 as Tennessee’s head coach, but Kiffin wasn't a former Saban assistant at the time.
4. 30-for-30: Alabama is the FBS leader for scoring at least 30 points in consecutive games (30) following the 63-14 win over Southern Miss. The 30-game streak is the second longest in major college history (Central Florida, 31 games 2017-19).
Key matchup
Alabama DBs vs. Ole Miss QB Matt Corral
Corral is by far the biggest challenge for Alabama’s secondary this season. The Ole Miss quarterback and Heisman front-runner has 997 passing yards and 158 rushing yards through four games with 14 touchdowns (nine passing, five rushing). Alabama allows 180 passing yards per game and has six interceptions.
Player of the week
Jahleel Billingsley, TE
He was absent the first two games after being in Saban’s doghouse during preseason, but he’s found his way back onto the field, hauling in six catches for 131 yards and two touchdowns over the last two games.
By the numbers
15: All the hype surrounds the quarterbacks for the big matchup. Ole Miss’ Matt Corral has nine touchdown passes but Alabama’s Bryce Young has 15. Young also has a shade more passing yards (1,124) than Corral (997).
1: Roydell Williams is the first Alabama back to top 100 yards this season. He rushed for a career-high 110-yards against Southern Miss.
68: The Crimson Tide is 68-17 against Associated Press top 25 teams since 2008. The last time Alabama lost to a ranked opponent was in 2019 against Auburn. Last week’s win against Southern Miss was Saban’s 100th straight over an unranked opponent.
Prediction
Alabama 42, Ole Miss 38
Field goals won’t cut it for this one. The first team to flinch might find itself in a hole too deep to get out of. Alabama won't shut down Kiffin and the Rebels, but it should do enough to limit the damage. Penalties could play a factor – both have been flagged 35 times for more than 300 yards.
— Edwin Stanton
