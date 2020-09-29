When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 17
Records: Texas A&M (1-0), Alabama (1-0)
The series: Alabama leads 10-2
--
Four-down territory
1. A little luck: Kristen Saban Setas started a tradition of giving her father, Nick Saban, a penny before every game. The tradition started before Saban’s LSU Tigers played Oklahoma in the 2003 BCS title game when Kristen was just 8 years old. They keep the tradition going, although it’s been tougher for the two to make the penny exchange now that Kristen is a mom of two. “It’s worked well in the past and hopefully it will continue to work,” Nick said earlier this week. “I don’t think people know what Kristen goes through to get me that penny. She has a new (baby) to take care of. She had to go through a lot to get that penny to me (before the Missouri game) and I appreciate it.”
2. Off on the right foot: Much has been made of Alabama’s kicking game inconsistency over the past several years, particularly with extra points. Alabama missed three PATs last season and nine in 2018. Will Reichard was perfect on PATs (5-for-5) and connected on a 34-yard field goal against Missouri last week.
3. Watch your step: Receiver Jaylen Waddle made an impressive over-the-shoulder grab from quarterback Mac Jones for a touchdown at Missouri. Alabama fans’ joy turned to immediate concern when Waddle slipped on the track that surrounds the field. The Tide star receiver remained on the track for several seconds before getting up.
4. Climbing the ladder: DeVonta Smith is on his way to setting career receiving marks at Alabama. He needs 34 catches to set the record for receptions, nine touchdown catches for the most receiving TDs and 1,266 yards to have the most receiving yards. He had eight catches for 89 yards last week.
--
Key matchup
Alabama defense vs. Kellen Mond
Mond passed for a respectable 264 yards and two touchdowns against Alabama at Kyle Field last season in a 47-28 loss. He was also sacked five times. It doesn’t get any easier for the Aggie QB at Bryant-Denny Stadium against a team that looks every bit like the No. 2 team in the country.
--
Player of the week
Dylan Moses, LB
The Crimson Tide’s defensive leader is back in full force after missing all of last season with an injury. He should be eager to play in the Tide’s home opener and wreak havoc on the Aggies’ offense.
--
By the numbers
13: Alabama has won 13 straight home openers in the Nick Saban era. The last Crimson Tide loss in a home opener was 2001 against UCLA (20-17).
19: Nick Saban has a 19-0 record against his former assistants. He is 3-0 against Jimbo Fisher (Texas A&M and Florida State). Saban faces four of his former assistant coaches this season.
98: Alabama is No. 1 in the nation with the fewest number of rushing touchdowns allowed since 2007 with 98. The second-fewest TDs allowed in that span is Iowa with 145. Missouri scored one rushing TD against the Tide on the game’s final play.
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Texas A&M 13
Texas A&M struggled with Vanderbilt in its opener last week. That’s not a good look. If your offense can’t score more than 17 points at home against a subpar Vandy team, it’s not going to look much better having to travel to Tuscaloosa and face Alabama.
— Edwin Stanton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.