When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama 4-0 (1-0 SEC), Arkansas 3-1 (0-1 SEC)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads the series 25-7
--
Four-down territory
1. Keep out of the end zone: Alabama’s defense ranks third in the country in scoring defense (5.75 points per game), touchdowns allowed (two) and overall points (29). Texas and Louisiana-Monroe are the only teams to reach the end zone. Both were running scores. Texas added four field goals while Vanderbilt had one field goal to avoid getting shut out last week. Opponents have reached the red zone just seven times, scoring the two touchdowns and three field goals. “Still things that we need to improve on,” Alabama coach Nick Saban said. “We need to show that we can sort of build on this and show progress as a team, individually and collectively. This is a very dangerous team we're playing in Arkansas.”
2. Rare Tide: Alabama has had a 1,000-yard rusher in all but four of Saban’s 15 seasons. This season may be No. 5. Through four games, Jase McClellan leads the offense with 245 yards. He splits time with Jahmyr Gibbs, who’s got 172. The run game has some work to do if either one expects to top the 1,000-yard mark. As far as 1,000-yard receivers in a season, Alabama had just two before Saban. There have been 10 since Saban’s first season in 2007. Traeshon Holden leads the Crimson Tide with 214 yards.
3. Not OK with KJ: Saban had high praise for Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson this week and said the Razorback dual-threat could be a problem for Alabama. Jefferson, 6-foot-3, 242 pounds, has thrown for 941 yards and eight touchdowns and run for 274 yards and four scores. “He’s big, strong, a really good passer, and really hard to tackle, hard to sack,” Saban said. “He pushes the pile and pushes people over on quarterback runs. But you can’t minimize the effectiveness of this guy as a passer.”
4. What could have been: Trey Sanders was at Alabama for two seasons and started several games last season in place of injured starter Christopher Allen. When Sanders went out with an injury, Dallas Turner took over. Sanders opted to transfer to Arkansas to secure a starting job, which he did. He leads the nation with 5.5 sacks and has a team-high 31 total tackles. “I’m glad it worked out. It’s good for him that he’s doing well,” Saban said.
--
Key matchup
Alabama LB Will Anderson Jr. vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Anderson took control last week with three sacks against Vanderbilt and has 4.5 for the season, along with 7.5 for loss and 20 total tackles. Jefferson might as well be a running back with his size and agility.
--
Player of the week
Kool-Aid McKinstry, DB/PR
The sophomore has come close several times to breaking a punt return for a touchdown. He’s averaging 17 yards per return. On defense, he’s broken up five passes and has 11 tackles. He’s due for a breakout game.
--
By the numbers
13: Alabama’s got 25 touchdowns this season from 13 different players. Traeshon Holden and Jase McClellan lead the team with four each.
29: Career sacks by Anderson. The linebacker passed Jonathan Allen for No. 2 on the school’s all-time list with three sacks against Vanderbilt last week. Derrick Thomas (52) holds the record.
508: Arkansas running back Raheim Sanders leads the SEC with 508 rushing yards on 83 attempts. Alabama’s leading rusher, Jase McClellan (245 yards), is 13th in the league.
6,057: Bryce Young has started 19 games and has 6,057 passing yards, which puts him No. 6 on the school’s all-time list. He needs 70 yards to move into the No. 5 spot. AJ McCarron holds the record (9,019).
--
Prediction
Alabama 28, Arkansas 21
This is no gimmie. Alabama’s going to have to work for this win — tough road environment, going up against a big, dual-threat quarterback and a defense that leads the nation with 20 sacks. Alabama’s offensive line hasn’t found its footing yet, and can’t afford to let Bryce Young get sacked all day and struggle opening holes for the running backs. It’s lights out if that happens. Alabama’s defense should save the day.
