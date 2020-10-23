When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
TV/radio: CBS/93.9-FM, AM-920, FM-98.3
The line: Alabama by 21½
Records: Alabama (4-0), Tennessee (2-2)
The series: Alabama leads 57-37-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Difference maker?: Alabama’s defense surrendered 24 first-half points last week against Georgia. But the Tide defense pitched a shutout in the second half and picked off Bulldog QB Stetson Bennett twice. Starting defensive back Jordan Battle also returned to the field in the second half after serving a suspension for a targeting penalty the week prior.
2. Going the distance: Tide receiver Jaylen Waddle is the only Tide player with a touchdown reception of 90-plus yards. He did that as a freshman with a 94-yarder against Louisiana-Lafayette in 2018. He got a 90-yard scoring reception against Georgia last week. He’s got more TD receptions over 75 yards (4) than any Crimson Tide player.
3. No guarantee for Guarantano: Tennessee quarterback Jarrett Guarantano may not be the starter against Alabama after his two pick-sixes in a lopsided loss to Kentucky last week. He’s got 29 career starts, but was benched in the second quarter. He doesn’t have a good track record against Alabama either. He fumbled at the goal line in last year’s game and it was returned for a 100-yard touchdown.
4. Points parade: Alabama is second in the nation in points per game (48.5) and has scored more than 35 or more points in 17 straight games, the longest streak in major college history. The last time Alabama failed to score 35-plus points was a 44-16 loss to Clemson in the 2018 national title game.
--
Key matchup
Tide O-line vs. Vols D-line
After an embarrassing 34-7 loss to Kentucky last week, Tennessee fired defensive line coach Jimmy Brumbaugh. Head coach Jeremy Pruitt takes over those duties for the rest of the season. All eyes are on Pruitt as the Vols take on a Tide offense that averages 168 rushing yards (4.6 per attempt). Tennessee allows 148 rushing yards a game.
--
Player of the week
Dylan Moses, LB
It's safe to say Dylan Moses is back. After missing the entire 2019 season with an injury, Moses has settled into the new season after he admitted feeling timid in the first two games. He made 13 tackles against Ole Miss and followed with 10 tackles and a sack against Georgia. With Tennessee reeling from back-to-back losses and offensive struggles, Moses should have a big game in Knoxville.
--
By the numbers
1,269: Mac Jones is the first Crimson Tide QB to have three straight 400-plus yard passing games. He threw for 417 yards against Ole Miss and Georgia, and had 435 against Texas A&M for 1,269 total. He’s No. 1 in the nation in pass efficiency.
699: Najee Harris can be Alabama’s all-time leading rusher with just 699 more yards. He’s got 2,893 with six regular-season games remaining. Derrick Henry holds the school mark with 3,591 yards.
100: Field goals are a touchy subject in Tuscaloosa, but the Crimson Tide has something positive going in 2020. Will Reichard is 100 percent (4-of-4) on field goals, including a 52-yarder against Georgia. He’s also perfect (26-of-26) on extra points.
--
Prediction
Alabama 45, Tennessee 13
Forget the stark differences between these two teams (Alabama’s explosive offense vs. Tennessee’s imploding offense). What sets these teams apart is poise. Last week, Alabama took center stage with Nick Saban’s COVID-19 ordeal, and the team handled the distraction well. Tennessee has hit the panic button after a rough patch, and with the ship drifting off course there doesn’t seem to be a way to right the ship.
— Edwin Stanton
