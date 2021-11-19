When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 20½
Records: Alabama (9-1, 5-1 SEC), Arkansas (7-3, 3-3)
The series: Alabama leads 24-7
--
Four-down territory
1. Striking first: The 35 second-quarter points Alabama put up against New Mexico State tied a school record for the most in a quarter. Alabama scored 35 points against Texas A&M in the second quarter of a 59-0 win in 2014.
2. Help wanted: Alabama's blowout win over New Mexico State came at a cost. Backup running back Roydell Williams sustained a knee injury that required surgery and will be out for some time. Alabama lost running back Jase McClellan several weeks ago with a season-ending injury, which has the Crimson Tide looking at options behind starter Brian Robinson Jr. and backup Trey Sanders. Freshman linebacker Demouy Kennedy and freshman receiver Christian Leary took snaps last week.
3. Living high on the Hog: Alabama has dominated Arkansas the past few meetings. The Crimson Tide has won 14 straight and scored 587 total points (42 per game). Arkansas has scored 200 points (14 per game) in that span. Alabama has rolled up 206 points on the Razorbacks over its last four games.
4. Moving up: Quarterback Bryce Young is No. 3 on the Crimson Tide’s all-time list for most touchdown passes in a season. He has 33 with two regular-season games remaining. Tua Tagovailoa holds the record with 43 in 2018. There is also a possible SEC title game and playoff component in play for Young to set the school mark.
--
Key matchup
UA defensive line vs. Arkansas QB KJ Jefferson
Alabama has done well to keep mobile quarterbacks, and opposing running games, at bay. Jefferson presents a problem. He’s big (6-foot-3, 245 pounds) and can run (474 yards). Alabama has to contain Jefferson in the pocket and force him into bad decisions.
--
Player of the week
Will Anderson, LB
The sophomore leads the nation with 12.5 sacks and 23 tackles for loss. Anderson has even received some Heisman Trophy hype. The bottom line is he continues to get better. He will have his opportunities to add to his impressive totals Saturday.
--
By the numbers
1: With a win against Arkansas, Alabama clinches the SEC West title and will play Georgia in the SEC title game. It would be Alabama’s eighth SEC West crown in the Nick Saban era.
.837: Alabama's all-time winning percentage at Bryant-Denny Stadium, which is the best home win percentage in the FBS. The Crimson Tide is 283-54-3 at Bryant-Denny. It opened in 1929.
587: Yards offense by the Crimson Tide against New Mexico State. It was the 46th time since the start of the 2015 season that Alabama has reached 500 yards, including five this season.
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Arkansas 14
There is too much at stake for Alabama to come out flat against Arkansas. This won’t be a blowout like last week, but Alabama will no doubt handle its business. All the usual suspects will step up — Will Anderson (LB), Bryce Young (QB), Jameson Williams (WR) and Brian Robinson Jr. (RB). In the end, it will be another SEC West title and another trip to Atlanta for the Crimson Tide.
— Edwin Stanton
