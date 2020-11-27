When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920, FM-94.9
The line: Alabama by 23½
Records: Auburn (5-2), Alabama (7-0)
The series: Alabama leads 46-37-1
--
Four-down territory
1. Like those odds: Alabama quarterback Mac Jones has thrown some big deep-ball touchdown passes this year — three of 75 yards or longer. Last week against Kentucky he tried for a home run ball to DeVonta Smith. The pass was intercepted near the end zone. Jones didn’t like the result, but it’s a gamble he will always take.
“When you have the people we have on our team and it’s one-on-one coverage, I’m going to take the shot,” Jones said. “Nine times out of 10 it’s going to work and the one time it won’t, but I’ll take that percentage.”
2. Honorary Ryde Out: The Crimson Tide receivers call themselves the "Ryde Outs." It’s an elite club with the likes of former players Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, and current stars Smith, Jaylen Waddle and John Metchie III. But running back Najee Harris? With 210 receiving yards this season and 304 yards with seven touchdowns last year, Harris says he’s part of the group.
“I’m a ‘Ryde Out,’” Harris insists. “I don’t have all the receiving yards, but I tell the guys all the time that I’m a ‘Ryde Out.’ (Smith) will never say it but I’m a ‘Ryde Out.’”
3. Closing in: Smith already has the school record (and SEC mark) with 33 career receiving touchdowns. Now Smith is inching closer to the school’s all-time yards record. He needs 451 yards to top Amari Cooper’s total of 3,463.
4. Wrap up: According to Pro Football Focus, Harris has forced 53 missed tackles through seven games to rank third in the nation in that category. Harris also has a 32.7 percent forced missed tackle rate, which ranks him in the top 10 nationally. That rate is 21.6% better than the NCAA average.
--
Key matchup
UA’s DeVonta Smith vs. AU defensive backs
Smith is the top playmaker and the biggest asset for the Crimson Tide offense. Auburn is familiar with what all Smith can do, but knowing that doesn’t make it any easier to hold him down. Smith, who set the SEC mark for most career TD receptions (33) last week, has 152 yards and a touchdown in his career vs. Auburn.
--
Players of the week
Alabama: Offensive line
Harris and the rest of Alabama’s running backs have benefited from one of the best offensive lines in the country, led by senior center Landon Dickerson. The Crimson Tide averages 180 yards a game and almost five yards per carry. Auburn’s run defense is susceptible to big runs, and the Crimson Tide could easily exploit that.
Auburn: Smoke Monday, DB
Monday returned an interception 100 yards for a touchdown in Auburn's 48-45 win over Alabama last year and had a 29-yard interception-return touchdown in the Tigers' 30-17 win over Tennessee last week.
--
By the numbers
4: Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith has four games with more than 100 yards for a total of 678 yards and nine touchdowns. He has nine games of 100-plus yards in his career.
5: The Iron Bowl has been played in Tuscaloosa 12 times with Auburn winning five times. The last victory in Tuscaloosa for Auburn was 2010. Alabama has won four straight at home.
79: With Jordan Battle’s pick-six last week against Kentucky, Alabama has four non-offensive touchdowns this season (three interceptions, one fumble). Under Nick Saban, Alabama has 79 non-offensive TDs, the most in the country during that 13-year stretch.
6: Turnovers by the Auburn offense this year, the fewest in the SEC.
--
Prediction
Alabama 38, Auburn 21
Yes, Alabama is the big favorite, but don’t expect an Iron Bowl to be a cakewalk. This is a good Auburn team that will surely surprise Alabama with a few tricks. The Crimson Tide has to stop the run game and not let QB Bo Nix get loose out of the pocket.
— Edwin Stanton
