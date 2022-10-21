When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Mississippi State (5-2, 2-2 SEC), Alabama (6-1, 3-1)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 86-17-3
Four-down territory
1. Dirty laundry: There’s no other way to say it, Alabama’s discipline is atrocious. Case in point, the 17 penalties against Tennessee. Worse, the Crimson Tide is last in the FBS with 66 penalties. That’s 559 yards racked up for the opposing team. That’s not something Nick Saban’s teams are known for, but it’s the case with this year’s team. “Seventeen penalties is 130 yards of field position,” Saban said. “They’re our players. We need to get them to understand what they need to do not to allow these things to happen and understand the consequences of what happens when you do it.”
2. Shake it up: It’s been said insanity is doing the same thing over and over and expecting a different outcome. Something has to change for Alabama. That could mean play-calling changes or more intense practices. But it might also mean other players get a chance to start, which Saban hinted at this week. “We can’t continue to tolerate guys that aren’t doing the things they need to do to be successful,” Saban said. “Nobody is entitled to a position. Everybody’s earned the position they’re in by showing they have the capability and ability to do it on a consistent basis. And that’s something you have to continue.”
3. Wood work: To help Alabama players understand how important it is to fix on-the-field issues, Saban told the team a story about how a carpenter uses special lights to examine the wood and find flaws. “People are looking for flaws in you whether it’s how you block or how you tackle or how you cover, whatever it is you do,” Saban said. “How we cover punts, whatever it is we do and we have to be aware of that and know we have to correct these things so they don’t become issues for us in the future.”
4. Bombs away: Through its first six games, Alabama’s defense allowed four plays of more than 36 yards. Against Tennessee, the Tide defense gave up three, all touchdowns and all to Tennessee receiver Jalin Hyatt (36, 60, 78 yards). Mississippi State’s Will Rogers has connected with receivers for six touchdowns of 30-plus yards. “We’ve limited them all year long,” Saban said of big plays. “We’ve had less explosive plays this year than we’ve had all year. We certainly don’t want to give them up. Guys have to play with better focus, better leverage, be able to cover people better.”
Key matchup
UA QB Bryce Young vs. MSU QB Will Rogers
In his best performance of the season, Young kept Alabama in the game against Tennessee last week, passing for 455 yards, two touchdowns and taking several big hits. Rogers leads the SEC with 2,324 passing yards and 23 touchdowns. The Air Raid offense is dangerous with Rogers at the helm and he could give Alabama fits.
Player of the week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
What can you say about this guy other than he’s probably the most important offensive player behind Bryce Young. Gibbs ran for another 100-plus yards last week, giving him 635 this season, which ranks third in the SEC. He’s got another 268 in receiving yards and leads the team with 27 receptions. There’s a pretty solid chance he has a big day against the Bulldogs.
By the numbers
1: In the Saban era, Alabama has won 29 regular-season games and lost just one following a regular-season loss.
2: Alabama’s last two games have been determined on the final play. It won on a goal-line defensive stand against Texas A&M and lost on a field goal to Tennessee.
3: Mississippi State’s been outscored by Alabama 116-3 in its last three games in Tuscaloosa. The last touchdown the Bulldogs scored inside Bryant-Denny Stadium was in 2014.
5: Counting Saturday, Alabama has faced Mississippi State five times following a regular-season loss in the Saban era (except 2007). Alabama won the first four and outscored the Bulldogs 141-25.
Prediction
Alabama 38, Mississippi State 14
The SEC title game and more is still within Alabama’s reach. But one more slip and it’s goodbye college playoff and hello Sugar Bowl. Yes, New Orleans is nice, but Alabama wants to be in California on Jan. 9 for the national title game. Mississippi State would be wise to learn all it can from the Tennessee game film because this Alabama team has some cracks. Those cracks could grow into gaping holes if MSU and the Air Raid offense get on a roll.
