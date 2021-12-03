When: 3 p.m. Saturday
Where: Atlanta
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Georgia by 6½
Records: Alabama (11-1), Georgia (12-0)
The series: Alabama leads 41-25-4
--
Four down territory
1. Postseason perfection: Alabama owns a 2-0 record against Georgia in the SEC title game and is 1-0 in the playoffs. All three games were decided in the final seconds (or later). Alabama won the 2012 and 2018 SEC title games and beat Georgia for the 2017 national championship on a walk-off catch in overtime.
2. Familiar position: The last time Alabama was not favored to win was against Georgia in 2015. The Crimson Tide, coming off a loss to Ole Miss, was a two-point underdog, but steamrolled Georgia 38-10 in Athens, Georgia. Two future NFL running backs had big games. Alabama's Derrick Henry ran 26 times for 148 yards with a 30-yard touchdown. UGA's Nick Chubb had 20 carries for 146 yards with an 83-yard score. The Tide also scored off a blocked punt and on an interception return.
3. Crossing the line: Alabama’s had inconsistent results from the offensive line, resulting in weekly personnel changes. The line gave up seven sacks to Auburn last week and 11 the last two games (35 for the season). The Crimson Tide goes up against a Georgia defense that is fifth in the nation with 41 sacks.
4. Young leader: Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young (3,901 yards) is 600 yards away from breaking the school record for most passing yards in a season (Mac Jones, 4,500 in 2020). Young also needs four touchdowns to set the school season mark (43 by Tua Tagovailoa, 2018).
--
Key matchup
Alabama QB Bryce Young vs. Georgia QB Stetson Bennett
The defenses for both teams are ranked in the top 10 (Georgia No. 1, Alabama No. 7). The quarterback who successfully fends off the onslaught of blitzes and makes the right reads should come out on top. Young clearly has the better passing numbers, but Bennett is the most efficient.
--
Player of the week
Henry To’oTo’o, LB
The junior has led the Crimson Tide the last two games with 22 tackles, two sacks and four tackles for loss. He’s becoming the leader he was expected to be since transferring from Tennessee.
--
By the numbers
83: Georgia’s defense has allowed 83 points this season and just seven total touchdowns. Only once (Tennessee) has an opponent scored more than one touchdown. Alabama’s defense has allowed 28 touchdowns (20 points per game).
4: Times this year that Georgia has trailed. At Auburn, the Bulldogs reeled off 24 straight points. Against Missouri, the Bulldogs scored 40 straight points. At Tennessee, UGA trailed 7-0 before taking a 10-7 lead. After the Vols reclaimed a 10-7 advantage, Georgia scored 34 straight points.
1,000: Alabama running back Brian Robinson topped the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his 71-yard effort last week. He’s got 1,016 for the year with 14 touchdowns. Georgia’s leading rusher is Zamir White (691, 10 TDs).
--
Prediction
Georgia 28, Alabama 17
No team has scored more than 17 points on the top-ranked Bulldogs, so it seems fitting that the Crimson Tide be limited to that number. There are just too many inconsistencies with Alabama. When the defense is playing great, the offense struggles, and vice versa — they just can’t put together a complete game. You can play games like that and win (see Auburn, LSU, Tennessee, Arkansas), but you can’t mess around with Georgia and expect to get the same outcome.
— Edwin Stanton
