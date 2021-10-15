When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Starkville, Mississippi
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 17.5
Records: Alabama (5-1, 2-1 SEC), Mississippi State (3-2, 1-1)
The series: Alabama leads 85-17-3
--
Four-down territory
1. Taking out frustration: Excluding Nick Saban’s first season at Alabama, the Crimson Tide has nine regular-season losses, and won nine games the following week. That doesn’t bode well for Mississippi State, which was the Crimson Tide’s opponent three times following a loss. Saturday makes it four. In those nine wins Alabama has outscored opponents 271-16 and outscored Mississippi State 92-24.
2. Red October: Saban has a 50-2 record, including 28-0 at home, in October at Alabama. His first October loss was 2010 at South Carolina and his second was 2014 at Ole Miss. As a head coach, Saban is 79-17 in October.
3. Rare drop: Alabama’s No. 5 ranking in the AP poll is its lowest since falling to No. 9 in 2019 after a loss to Auburn. The lowest Alabama has been ranked during the season is 12th in 2015. Alabama was 24th in the 2008 preseason. The Crimson Tide has held the No. 1 spot 105 times since 2008.
4. Not holding the line: Through the first three games, Alabama quarterback Bryce Young was sacked five times. The sophomore has been taken down nine times over the last three games, including four against Texas A&M.
--
Key matchup
RB Brian Robinson vs. MSU run defense
Mississippi State ranks second in the SEC and eighth in the nation in rushing defense, allowing about 90 yards a game. Robinson has been the workhorse for Alabama the past two games with 60 carries, 318 yards and four touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Bryce Young, QB
Mississippi State had the right game plan for Texas A&M, limiting the Aggies to 135 yards. But Young is an elite quarterback with three games with 300-plus yards and has 20 touchdowns. He could easily come away with another 300-yard game with multiple touchdowns.
--
By the numbers
6: Number of dropped passes by Alabama receivers in last week’s loss to Texas A&M.
100: The streak of consecutive wins over an unranked opponent was snapped for Alabama. It had been the longest in the country. Alabama had not lost to an unranked team since Louisiana-Monroe in 2007.
2014: Before Texas A&M’s Devon Achane returned a kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown, Alabama had not allowed a kickoff score since Mario Alford of West Virginia returned one 100 yards in the 2014 season opener.
--
Prediction
Alabama 42, Mississippi State 6
The Crimson Tide got exposed last week in a big way on defense. If you want to know how Alabama will respond, just watch Will Anderson’s media session on Zoom this week. The sophomore linebacker was not in the mood for polite conversation. Expect a return to Alabama-style defense — relentless, hard-hitting and fast — against the Bulldogs.
— Edwin Stanton
