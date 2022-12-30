When: 11 a.m. Saturday
What: Sugar Bowl
Where: New Orleans
Records: Alabama (10-2), Kansas State (10-3)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: First meeting
--
Four-down territory
1. Don’t say it’s meaningless: Counting this season, Alabama has missed the playoffs twice since the format started in 2014. That doesn’t mean playing in the Sugar Bowl is meaningless. At least coach Nick Saban says so. “Everybody is taking a serious approach to what they have to do to be positive, prepare for the game, having fun and creating value for their future,” he said. “This game is not something that’s not important to us. We have a lot we can prove.”
2. Opt out is not an option: Quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. deciding to play in the Sugar Bowl was surprising. Both are considered guaranteed top-five picks in the NFL draft even if they sit out the New Year’s Eve bowl game. Their decision wasn’t based on draft status. “I know everything happens for a reason. I place my faith in God,” Young said. “I'm concerned about doing what's best for the team, whatever it is, play by play, possession by possession on offense to go and try to put points on the board.”
3. Win some, lose some: There may have been some wringing of hands and gnashing of teeth from Bama fans following news of several players hitting the transfer portal over the past few weeks — Traeshon Holden (WR), Javion Cohen (OL), Kyree Jackson (DB), JoJo Earle (WR) Damieon George (OL), Amari Knight (OL) and Tommy Brockermeyer (OL). That all changed after Alabama landed a star-studded signing class, which consists of six players with a five-star rating. Six of the signees are already enrolled and have participated in bowl practices.
4. Wildcat warning: Kansas State hasn’t exactly been a perennial football power. After all, this is a program that lost 30 straight games in the 1980s. Kansas State has turned into a respectable program over the last decade, and a dangerous one. The Wildcats handed TCU its only loss to claim the Big 12 championship, so knocking off Alabama would be a major statement. Saban wasn’t short on adjectives in discussing them. “This is a good, old-fashioned, well-coached, disciplined, tough football team,” Saban said.
--
Key matchup
Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. Kansas State RB Deuce Vaughn
It’s not often an opponent has the edge running the ball against Alabama, but that’s the case here. Gibbs, with 850 yards and seven touchdowns, is also a weapon as a receiver (378 yards, 3 TDs). But so is Vaughn. He has 378 receiving yards with two touchdowns to go with his 1,425 rushing yards and eight touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Bryce Young, QB
What better way to end an amazing career than with an amazing performance. That’s the only fitting way for Young to exit the college football stage. Young has nothing to prove by playing in this game, but he’s going to suit up one final time and play for his teammates and prove why he’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation.
--
By the numbers
4: Postseason awards for Will Anderson Jr. The linebacker won the Nagurski Trophy, Lombardi Award, the Bednarik Award and the Lott Trophy. And, of course, he was first-team All-American.
2: Number of touchdown passes needed by Bryce Young to tie for second (77) on the all-time school mark (87, Tua Tagovailoa).
8: Number of 100-yard games for Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn. Alabama has allowed three players to top 100 yards.
100: Nick Saban will have 100 career wins, 78 at Alabama, against AP Top 25 teams with a Sugar Bowl victory.
--
Prediction
Alabama 35, Kansas State 21
This might be a tougher matchup than some might think. TCU knows Kansas State can be more than a handful. And remember, Auburn ran through Alabama’s defense for 300-plus yards. Kansas State has an outstanding run game and could make Alabama look bad again. That might have been the case if Bryce Young and Will Anderson opted out of the game. They didn’t, so expect Alabama to play well for the two team captains and end 2022 on a positive note.
