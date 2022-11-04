When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (7-1, 4-1 SEC), LSU (6-2, 4-1)
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 55-26-5
--
Four-down territory
1. Spreading the wealth: Alabama was a two-man show last season at receiver. Jameson Williams and John Metchie each had 1,000-yard seasons and accounted for more than half the Tide’s 380 total receptions. It’s different players this year doing the work. Six players have been utilized for the offense’s 2,195 yards through the air. Ja’Corey Brooks (376 yards), Jermaine Burton (306), Jahmyr Gibbs (301), Kobe Prentice (279), Traeshon Holden (266) and Cameron Latu (217) are the top targets, combining for 139 of Alabama’s 177 receptions.
2. That wasn’t expected: Alabama hasn’t had to worry about the run game this season, until its last game. Alabama averaged 236 yards per game before hosting Mississippi State two weeks ago. Alabama ran for a pitiful 29 yards on 27 carries (1.1 average). The team gained 70, but lost 41 thanks to sacks and tackles in the backfield. What gives? “Well it obviously wasn’t very good in the last game,” coach Nick Saban said. “It needs to improve. We’ve got to have a little more diversity in what we’re doing as well as being able to execute it a little better on a more consistent basis.”
3. Bumpy road: Alabama doesn’t play well on the road. That’s just a simple fact. There was the one-point win at Texas, the struggle at Arkansas and the three-point loss at Tennessee. Most of the fault lies with the defense. In five home games, Alabama has allowed 36 points (four touchdowns). In three road games, the Crimson Tide has allowed 94 points (11 touchdowns).
4. On the prowl: Take away that crazy finish against Florida State and LSU is sitting at 7-1 and is possibly a top-10 team. After its loss against Tennessee, LSU took down Florida and Ole Miss with ease, scoring 45 points in each game. “We really need to come together as a team versus a good opponent,” Saban said. “And that’s obviously going to be really important for this game versus LSU, who right now is probably playing as well as anybody in the country.”
--
Key matchup
UA QB Bryce Young vs. LSU QB Jayden Daniels
Young, who has missed one game, has 1,906 passing yards, which ranks fifth in the SEC. He’s thrown for 18 touchdowns. Daniels is a dual threat, leads all SEC quarterbacks in rushing and is ninth overall in the league with 524 yards. He’s just behind Young in the league with 1,812 passing yards and has 12 touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Ja’Corey Brooks, WR
Against Mississippi State two weeks ago, Brooks snagged five passes for 74 yards. He’s become a popular target the last few games and is among the leaders of the wideouts (376 yards, four touchdowns).
--
By the numbers
1: Alabama is tied for the national lead (Army) in yards per rush (6.02). The Crimson Tide is also third in the SEC and 17th nationally in rushing yards per game with 210.8.
7: Alabama’s allowed just 15 touchdowns this season and ranks seventh in the nation in scoring defense. Seven of the TDs came from Tennessee.
5.7: Alabama’s first-team offense has 33 touchdown drives and averaged only 5.7 plays and 65.4 yards per drive.
324: Since 2009, Alabama has surrendered 324 touchdowns over the last 189 games. That is 60 fewer than the second most in the nation (Wisconsin, 384).
--
Prediction
Alabama 28, LSU 24
Don’t be surprised if Alabama struggles. Actually, go ahead and count on it. Road games are not friendly for Alabama so why should this one be any different. With all the team’s goals of an SEC title and a playoff spot still within reach and with no margin for error, you would expect Alabama to pin its ears back and play lights out football like it’s done in the past. This team doesn’t have that mentality, but it better find it if it wants to play for titles.
