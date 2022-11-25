When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (9-2, 5-2 SEC), Auburn (5-6, 2-5)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 48-37-1
Four-down territory
1. On the mend: Alabama has a trio of players nursing sprained ankles and another player who recently cleared concussion protocol. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs and tight end Cameron Latu didn’t play last week but are expected to be back for the Iron Bowl. Left tackle Tyler Steen missed the second half of last week’s game with a sprained ankle but is also expected to be available for Auburn. Defensive back Eli Ricks was injured on the first play against Ole Miss three weeks ago after a big hit to the head, but has been cleared to play Saturday.
2. Not so sweet home Alabama? The Iron Bowl hasn’t been played in Tuscaloosa for very long. The series was a mainstay in Birmingham for more than half a century. The series went to home-and-home format for good in 1999, but Alabama has won six and lost seven at Bryant-Denny Stadium. That sounds bad, but it’s gotten better in the Nick Saban era. All six of Alabama’s home wins in the Iron Bowl are with Saban as head coach. The only Saban loss was in Auburn’s 2010 national title season.
3. Golden Opportunity: Ja’Corey Brooks made an impact in last year’s Iron Bowl, making a couple of big catches on Alabama’s final drive, including one that tied the game in the final seconds of regulation. Saban alluded to that this week and said the Iron Bowl is a perfect chance for a player to step up and take charge. “We need to get all of our players to play to the best of their ability and understand when they have the opportunity to make plays that that’s what competition is all about, that’s what competing in games like this is all about,” Saban said.
4. Cadillac fan: Saban was head coach for the Miami Dolphins when Auburn interim coach Carnell "Cadillac" Williams was a prospect. Saban said he liked what he saw in Williams as a player, and he likes what he sees in Williams as a coach. “He’s done a great job — the energy, the enthusiasm, the way the guys are competing and playing, the way they play to win,” Saban said. “And that was his personality as a player. I remember when I was the coach at the Miami Dolphins, Ronnie Brown and Cadillac were both coming out the same time in the same draft, and we thought they were both great competitors.”
Key matchup
UA TE Cameron Latu vs. AU TE John Samuel Shenker
Tight ends are a big weapon when used properly. Alabama and Auburn try to use the tight ends to their advantage and it pays off when they do. Latu has 305 yards on 24 receptions with three touchdowns while Shenker has 208 yards on 20 catches with one touchdown.
Player of the week
Jermaine Burton, WR
Burton is starting to become the elite receiver Alabama hoped he’d be. He went almost unnoticed in the first nine games. He’s caught three touchdown passes over the last two games and has nearly 200 yards in that span as well.
By the numbers
2: Alabama had multiple interceptions last week, the first time the defense has accomplished the feat this season.
18: Running back Jahmyr Gibbs is 18th in the nation with 1,312 all-purpose yards (774 rushing, 370 receiving, 168 kickoff return) despite missing one game and three quarters of another.
54: Alabama’s ranked fifth in the nation in scoring offense with 440 points. The Crimson Tide has 54 touchdowns.
55: Alabama’s allowing about 7 yards per punt return. Opponents have just 55 yards on eight returns.
Prediction
Alabama 35, Auburn 14
Maybe the Iron Bowl will finally get Alabama to wake up. This team doesn’t feel like one of Nick Saban’s best in terms of excitement. Even his worst teams played with emotion and a little bit of swagger, not to mention discipline. It’s the Iron Bowl, so Alabama better not come out flat, fail to execute or play poor for a half. If it does that, it’s going to be a long day. Don’t count on any of it happening though.
