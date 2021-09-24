When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 45
Records: Alabama (3-0), Southern Miss (1-2)
The series: Alabama leads 37-5-2
--
Four-down territory
1. Golden catch: It was 16 years ago when Tyrone Prothro made “The Catch” against Southern Miss at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Prothro reached underneath a Golden Eagles’ defender with one hand and over his shoulder with the other to make the catch as they both tumbled into the end zone. The ball was placed at the 1-yard line and Alabama later scored a touchdown.
2. Familiar territory: Southern Miss coach Will Hall has seen Alabama up close a few times. Hall coached West Alabama (2011-13) in Livingston, not too far from Tuscaloosa, where he went 25-11 with two playoff appearances. Hall is also a former star quarterback for North Alabama who won the Harlon Hill Trophy as Division II's top player in 2003.
3. Feeling low: Last week against Florida, the Alabama offense was held to 331 yards, its lowest total since Mississippi State in 2018. Alabama rushed for just 91 yards after entering the game averaging 150.
4. Playing like a vet: First-year starter Bryce Young has no interceptions in 100 attempts with 10 touchdowns (second in the SEC). His 270 yards per game is fifth in the league.
--
Key matchup
UA defense vs. RB Frank Gore Jr.
The Crimson Tide was out of its element last week as Florida ran for 246 yards. Southern Miss’ Gore, son of former NFL player Frank Gore, is off to a great start, averaging 91 yards per game. He led the Golden Eagles as a freshman last season with 708 yards.
--
Player of the week
Will Anderson Jr., LB
After leaving the Mercer game early after tweaking his knee, Anderson returned to dominate against Florida with seven tackles, including 3½ for loss. Expect bigger things from the Butkus Award prospect against Southern Miss.
--
By the numbers
2000: The year Alabama last lost to Southern Miss. The loss was the beginning of the end for Crimson Tide coach Mike DuBose, who offered his resignation afterward. He was fired after the 3-8 season.
28: Alabama is the second-most penalized team in the SEC with 28. Ole Miss is No. 1 with 35. Alabama was flagged 11 times last week against Florida.
1: Through three games Alabama has turned the ball over just once with a fumble against Miami in the opener. Alabama has forced six turnovers (five interceptions, one fumble).
--
Prediction
Alabama 56, Southern Miss 10
The end of the Alabama dynasty? Hardly. One close win against a Florida team on the road doesn’t signal the end is nigh. Alabama won’t have trouble putting away Southern Miss early on Saturday. It’s a good game for Alabama to regroup, work out some issues and get ready for a dogfight next week with Ole Miss.
— Edwin Stanton
