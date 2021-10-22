When: 6 p.m. Saturday
Where: Tuscaloosa
TV/radio: ESPN/FM-93.9, AM-920
The line: Alabama by 24
Records: Alabama (6-1, 3-1 SEC), Tennessee (4-3, 2-2)
The series: Alabama leads 58-37-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Where there’s a Will, there’s a way: Will Anderson’s four sacks last week against Mississippi State was the most by an Alabama player since Derrick Thomas (five) in 1988. Thomas, Anderson and Leroy Cook are the only Crimson Tide players to have four or more sacks in a game.
2. NOT bad: The Crimson Tide has five non-offensive touchdowns (NOT) this season, two off blocked punts, two via kickoff return and another by interception. The most non-offensive scores in a season for Alabama under Nick Saban is 15 (2015).
3. Painful reminder: Saban showed off the bruise he received a couple of weeks ago following the Texas A&M loss. The Crimson Tide coach was caught up in the mob of fans who flooded the field following the Aggies' walk-off field goal.
"I mean, I've still got a big bruise on my arm here from what happened after the Texas A&M game," Saban said. "I can always look at that as a reminder of what it feels like to be in that situation and motivate myself to try to do a better job with our players."
4. Taming Tennessee: Saban is 16-1 all-time against Tennessee, including a 14-0 mark at Alabama. Saban’s lone loss to the Vols was a 26-18 decision in 2001 while he was at LSU. The closest wins against Tennessee in Saban’s Alabama tenure include a 12-10 win in 2009, which was aided by a last-second blocked field goal, and a 19-14 decision in 2015.
--
Key matchup
Alabama LB Henry To’oTo’o vs. Tennessee RB Tiyon Evans
It’s homecoming for Alabama and it’s a mini-reunion for To’oTo’o. The Tennessee transfer leads Alabama in tackles and will see plenty of his former teammate Tiyon Evans, who has 486 rushing yards and seven touchdowns.
--
Player of the week
Will Anderson Jr., LB
His four sacks last week were big, but he’ll need to step up Saturday. Tennessee averages almost 250 rushing yards a game, led by mobile quarterback Hendon Hooker. Hooker was hurt in last week's home loss to Ole Miss, and if he can’t go, Anderson might have another big day against Joe Milton.
--
By the numbers
24: Bryce Young has 24 touchdown passes so far, two behind NCAA leaders Bailey Zappe of Western Kentucky and Tanner Mordecai of SMU. Young has three games with four or more touchdown passes.
7: There have been seven Tennessee coaching changes since Alabama’s 14-game win streak over the Vols started in 2007. Phillip Fulmer begat Lane Kiffin, who begat Derek Dooley, who begat Jim Chaney (interim), who begat Butch Jones, who begat Brady Hoke (interim), who begat Jeremy Pruitt, who begat Josh Heupel.
$250,000: The Tennessee program was fined $250,000 after fans hurled plastic bottles and other trash onto the field late in last week's loss to Ole Miss. The game was delayed for nearly half an hour. Alcohol sales at Tennessee games have not been suspended.
--
Prediction
Alabama 49, Tennessee 17
There’s too much firepower for Alabama and too many injury questions for Tennessee. Even a healthy Hendon Hooker at quarterback wouldn’t do much to sway the result. The Crimson Tide has the Vols’ number and it’s going to put up a lot of big numbers on the board Saturday.
— Edwin Stanton
