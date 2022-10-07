When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Records: Texas A&M (3-2, 1-1 SEC), Alabama (5-0, 2-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads the series 11-3
Four-down territory
1. What’s the plan? Don’t ask: Bryce Young is questionable after leaving last week’s Arkansas game with a shoulder injury. Coach Nick Saban said the Heisman Trophy winner was day-to-day at practice. Saban was also asked about Alabama’s offensive schemes with backup Jalen Milroe running the show. “I don't talk to (Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher) on a regular basis, but I'll call him and tell him right after the conference (call) if you want me to. You guys think I'm going to tell you what we're going to do with our offense and our team?”
2. Fightin’ words: Saban kicked up a hornet’s nest in the spring with comments about Texas A&M and its recruiting class. Saban told an audience at a Birmingham event that “A&M bought every player on their team — made a deal for name, image, likeness.” Fisher ‘s response was a bit heated. “We never bought anybody, no rules were broken,” Fisher said. “I was taught when I was young if you cheat or lie daddy would slap you upside the head. Maybe someone should’ve slapped him.” The drama died out over the summer and both coaches put the issue to bed. Tide players were asked about the beef this week, but didn’t say much of the dust-up. “I come here to play football. I don’t come here to write tweets,” linebacker Will Anderson Jr. said.
3. Poison pen: It seems like Saban is always bringing up the term “rat poison” whenever the Crimson Tide plays Texas A&M. He made the phrase popular following the Tide’s win against Aggies in 2017. He likened the media’s glowing coverage of the team to rat poison for his players. He referenced it again two years later in College Station after another Tide win. This week, Saban had more rat poison talk regarding the loss to the Aggies last season. “I was talking about rat poison last year when we played this game. Nobody would listen, players wouldn’t listen, y’all didn’t listen. They had lost the week before. We were big favorites. It was like no big deal.”
4. Mr. Everything: Jahmyr Gibbs leads the Crimson Tide with 378 rushing yards, thanks mostly to his 206 yards against Arkansas. He’s also first on the team with 19 receptions and is third in receiving yards (207). He’s one of 19 Alabama running backs to ever eclipse 200 yards in a single game. He’s also returned three kickoffs, including one for 57 yards. “He's very smart,” Anderson said. “The way he can be patient and wait for holes to be created. His initial burst, that’s something we watch on the jumbotron all the time.”
Key matchup
Alabama WR Traeshon Holden vs. A&M S Antonio Johnson
Holden’s been a consistent pair of hands for Alabama, catching 17 passes for a team-leading 228 yards and four touchdowns. Johnson’s a top NFL prospect and a leader in the Aggie secondary with a team-best 46 tackles.
Player of the week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
It’s a recipe for success. Or disaster if you’re talking about Texas A&M. Gibbs is coming off a big game against Arkansas, and he will go up against the Aggies, a team that allows 170 rushing yards per game. This could easily be a dreadful day for the A&M defense.
By the numbers
19: Kool-Aid McKinstry is averaging 19 yards per punt return, which ranks fifth in the nation.
3: Before last week’s Arkansas game, Alabama had just two run plays over 60 yards. Alabama had three against the Razorbacks; Jalen Milroe (77) and Jahmyr Gibbs (76, 72).
40: Of the 55 points Alabama has allowed, 40 have come in the second and third quarters. Alabama hasn’t allowed a touchdown in the first or fourth quarter.
98: After Saturday, Saban will have coach his 98th game ranked No. 1 in the AP poll. Alabama regained the No. 1 ranking this week.
Prediction
Alabama 42, Texas A&M 21
Unfortunately for Saban, there is more than a spoonful of rat poison to go around for this game. It’s more like a whole box. Still, Alabama’s got last year’s result in College Station as a reminder of what can happen when you lose focus. The game’s lost its luster thanks to two losses by the Aggies, a preseason No. 5 team. Alabama takes care of business and moves on to Mississippi State.
