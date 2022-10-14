When: 2:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Alabama (6-0, 3-0 SEC), Tennessee (5-0, 2-0)
TV/radio: CBS/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 59-37-8
--
Four-down territory
1. Time to light ‘em up? Tennessee hasn’t beaten Alabama since 2006, which means the Vols haven’t smoked the traditional victory cigar in this series in 15 straight attempts. This is Tennessee’s best chance to finally break open the humidor. The Vols are tops in the SEC in yards per game (547) and points per game (46). They are second in the league in passing yards per game (340). Quarterback Hendon Hooker is third in the SEC with 1,432 passing yards with 10 touchdowns and no interceptions through five games.
2. Big cat attack: Alabama introduced a defensive scheme this season called "The Cheetah Package." It consists of linebackers Will Anderson Jr., Dallas Turner and Chris Braswell on the field at the same time. “That’s three really good edge rushers on the field at the same time, and that puts a lot of stress on an offensive line,” Alabama tackle Tyler Steen said. The package was used extensively against Texas A&M, which resulted in 12 quarterback hurries between the three. “It’s fun for me,” linebacker Henry To’oTo’o said. “I just do my job and let them go do their thing.”
3. Unique perspective: To’oTo’o has been in both locker rooms for an Alabama-Tennessee game. The Tennessee transfer said Vol players treat the game the same way as Alabama players, despite the fact Alabama owns a 15-game win streak over the Vols. “This is a big rivalry game and nothing will change that,” he said. “We always knew this was a big game. That tradition will never die. Alabama vs. Tennessee will always live forever, and it’s a game everybody looks forward to in October.”
4. In a hurry: Alabama will face a Tennessee offense that likes to move fast. There isn’t much time for the defense to get set before the Vols snap the ball, run a play and get set again for the next one. UT coach Josh Heupel turned it around in a big way. In 2020, the Vols were ranked 107th in offense. This season, the Vols are No. 1, averaging 547 yards per game. “We have to focus on getting lined up and getting the call and getting up to the ball, ready to play,” Alabama safety Jordan Battle said.
--
Key matchup
UA RB Jahmyr Gibbs vs. UT RB Jaylen Wright
Alabama’s defense is No. 1 in the SEC in run defense (84 yards per game) and Tennessee’s is No. 2 (89). Gibbs has rushed for 150-plus yards in back-to-back games (206, 154) and is third in the SEC with 532 yards. Wright is at 315 rushing yards with four touchdowns and averages 63 yards per game.
--
Player of the week
Will Anderson Jr., LB
The Terminator is locked in. The junior is living up to his nickname with five sacks, 10 tackles for loss and nine quarterback hurries (eight last week). He’s not on pace to match his 17½ sacks from last year, but he’s affecting the quarterback with his pass rush.
--
By the numbers
3: Tennessee has knocked off three ranked teams this season: No. 17 Pittsburgh, No. 20 Florida, No. 25 LSU. Alabama has a win against No. 20 Arkansas
5: Tennessee is No. 1 in the SEC with a plus-5 in turnover margin while Alabama is minus-5. The Crimson Tide had three fumbles and an interception last week.
27: Since a 2010 loss to South Carolina, the Crimson Tide has won 27 straight games against SEC East opponents in the regular season.
84: Alabama has won 84 games against AP top-10 teams, lost 78 and tied once. Under Nick Saban, Alabama has a 35-12 mark.
--
Prediction
Tennessee 24, Alabama 21
The losing streak has to end at some point. Tennessee’s come close two or three times to beating Alabama in the Tide’s 15-game series win streak, but the others haven’t been close. This game has a different feel for sure. It’s in Knoxville, the stadium will be packed and the crowd will be vocal. Alabama’s struggled in both road games so far, and hasn’t played lights out in back-to-back weeks. Goalposts, beware.
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.