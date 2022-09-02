When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday
Records: Utah State (1-0), Alabama (13-2 in 2021)
TV/radio: SEC Network/FM-93.9, AM-920
The series: Alabama leads 2-0
--
Four-down territory
1. Bryce is best: In his first full season as the starting quarterback, Bryce Young finished with school records for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). He finished second in the nation in both those categories. If the 2021 Heisman Trophy winner throws for 3,992 yards this season, he’ll surpass AJ McCarron as Alabama’s all-time leading passer. He needs 40 touchdown passes to take over the school’s all-time record, set by Tua Tagovailoa (87).
2. Cam can? Starting tight end Cameron Latu wasn’t listed on the Crimson Tide’s depth chart to start the season. He has missed most of preseason practice with a foot injury. Coach Nick Saban said Latu’s status for the season opener is unclear. Robbie Outz is listed as the starter with Miles Kitselman as the backup. After a couple of seasons as a backup, Latu had his breakthrough in 2021. He set the school single-season record for touchdown receptions (8) and finished with 410 yards on 26 catches. Latu, who started 14 of 15 games last season, tied for second-best on the team in touchdowns.
3. First year, first team: Alabama picked up four transfers on offense in the offseason, and three are listed as starters to open the season. Senior left tackle Tyler Steen (Vanderbilt) started 33 straight games for the Commodores. Receiver Jermaine Burton (Georgia) had 26 catches for 497 yards and five touchdowns as a sophomore for the Bulldogs last year, and Jahmyr Gibbs (Georgia Tech) takes over as the No. 1 running back after leading the Yellow Jackets with 746 yards and four touchdowns in 2021. He also caught 36 passes for 470 yards and two touchdowns.
4. He is human: It’s hard to get linebacker Will Anderson to smile. It’s one of the reasons his teammates nicknamed him “The Terminator.” The 2021 All-American and winner of the Bronko Nagurski Award (nation’s top defensive player) was all smiles when he met with the media Monday to begin game week. “I’m so excited,” said Anderson, unable to stop grinning from the podium. “From the time I woke up, to when I hit the weight room, all I’ve been doing is envisioning the game in my mind.” Anderson led the nation with 17.5 sacks and 34.5 tackles for loss.
--
Key matchup
Alabama CB Terrion Arnold vs. Utah State QB Logan Bonner
No one’s suggesting Alabama’s going to get torched by a Mountain West quarterback who set a school single-season passing record (3,628) yards last year and threw for 281 yards last week against UConn. However, Arnold, a redshirt freshman, is getting his first college football action and Saban’s defense isn’t the easiest to master, not even for seasoned veterans. Bonner should test Arnold right out of the gate to see if the youngster is ready for prime time.
--
Player of the week
Jahmyr Gibbs, RB
The Georgia Tech transfer gets his first action in an Alabama uniform and he shouldn’t disappoint. He could easily hit 100 yards with a couple of touchdowns. Utah State isn’t the best with run defense, and even a Crimson Tide offensive line playing together for the first time should open up holes big enough for the 5-foot-11 Gibbs to slide through.
--
By the numbers
0: Alabama hasn’t lost a season opener in the Nick Saban era and is 81-11-2 all time. The Crimson Tide has won 20 straight home openers, its last loss coming against UCLA in 2001.
40: Alabama has scored 40 or more points in 40 of its last 56 games. The 40 games lead the nation since 2018. The Crimson Tide is a 42-point favorite for Saturday’s opener.
230: Consecutive weeks Alabama has appeared in The Associated Press poll, the longest streak in the nation. The Crimson Tide starts 2022 at No. 1 and has been ranked at the top 107 times in that 230-week span.
245: Utah State rallied to beat UConn in its season opener last week, but the Aggies allowed 245 rushing yards, including 190 from Nate Carter. Utah State allowed 161 yards on the ground last season.
--
Prediction
Alabama 56, Utah State 0
Don’t expect Texas (Alabama’s opponent next week) to get a lot of in-depth analysis or useful breakdown from the game film on this one. Alabama will step off the bus and run basic, vanilla plays and still roll up a five-touchdown lead by halftime. The new receivers, the cohesiveness of the offensive line and the success or failure of the backups is what’s key to watch this week.
